Patriots' Mike Vrabel Will Not Move Struggling LT

Although the 2025-26 NFL season has come to a close, New England Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell continues to be placed under a critical microscope.

Given his subpar performance in the Pats’ 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, pigskin pundits throughout the NFL universe continue to predict that the former LSU Tiger may be best-served by a moving inside New England’s offensive line to left guard. However, head coach Mike Vrabel made it crystal clear that Campbell will be standing pat in 2026.

“Will's 22 years old … He's our left tackle,” Vrabel told reporters at Gillette Stadium, as transcribed by Patriots Media. “He'll get better, he'll get stronger. There were moments where he played well, moments where he blocked the guy. There's plays he'd like to have back.

“We're not moving Will to guard, to center, to tight end or anywhere else,” he added.

While New England collectively played its worst game on the season on the game’s grandest stage, Campbell particularly drew the ire of Pats Nation. He allowed the most pressures (14) in a playoff game since 2018. In fact, his 29 pressures allowed this postseason were the most ever recorded in a single postseason by Next Gen Stats.

As for Cambpell, Vrabel’s vote of confidence helps to clarify the questions surrounding his future position. Prior to suffering an MCL injury in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the fourth overall election in last April’s draft began to demonstrate solid fundamentals, ranking among the league’s top rookie linemen in protective stats.

Nonetheless, Campbell exhibited less mobility since his return, often leading to lost battles against longer and quicker defenders. As such, his short-comings are likely to be eliminated through recuperation and intense training. If the Patriots believed that the 22-year-old rookie had already given the team his best effort as a left tackle, then they would have seriously considered moving the LSU product inside to guard. Instead, line coach Doug Marrone, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Pats coaches must provide Campbell with an extensive offseason tutorial designed to enhance his fundamentals.

Mike Vrabel’s Confidence in Will Campbell is Warranted

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrable congratulates offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.

Arguably the top offensive lineman in this year’s draft, Campbell possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. The fourth-overall selection by New England in April’s draft is not only a physical, technically proficient blocker, but is also highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills. Coupled with their strong need at the position, Campbell apparently won the hearts of the “powers that be” in Foxborough, Mass.

Still, the biggest pre-draft question surrounding Campbell was his arm length and wingspan measurements. Despite standing at 6'6" and weighing 319 pounds, he failed to equal the unofficial 33-inch length benchmark during official measurement period at the NFL Scouting Combine — measuring in at 32 ⅝ inches. Fortunately, Campbell did meet the “requirement” of 33 inches during his pro day workout in March.

Yet, it should be noted that Campbell is using neither his aforementioned knee injury, nor his lack of pro-level experience as an excuse for his dismal showing during Super Bowl LX. Instead, Campbell is using the negativity currently blanketing him throughout the NFL media landscape as motivation to return healthier, stronger and more fundamentally-sound in 2026.

“Terrible,” Campbell added when asked about his and his team’s game play in Super Bowl LX. "We didn't deserve to win the way we played on offense … It sucks to go into the offseason and have this much time-off with that taste in your mouth.”

