Patriots Have Unsung Playoff Hero

The New England Patriots are going back to the Super Bowl, and their playoff run was much deserved.

The Patriots offense had to slay three giants in the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos, all of whom ranked in the top five in total defense this season. The Patriots offense deserves credit, and quarterback Drake Maye is certainly the face of that. However, Maye would not have played as well if he didn't have veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses protecting him.

"The right side of the Pats' O-line has shown none of the issues that arose around the left side -- both Moses and right guard Mike Onwenu have been solid throughout the campaign. I'll lean toward Moses here, given that the 34-year-old proved he's still stout 12 years into his career," NFL.com contributor Kevin Patra wrote.

"After battling through injuries the past couple of campaigns, Moses started all 17 regular-season tilts his first year in New England. He's opened holes in the ground game -- graded by PFF as the Pats' best run blocker this season -- and allowed two sacks in 687 pass snaps (including playoffs). Penalties are a concern, but one cannot deny what the veteran brought to a unit that was questionable entering the season."

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) is seen after the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Moses Makes Mark For Patriots

Moses, 34, had been in the NFL for 11 years prior to joining the Patriots this offseason. He started his career as a third-round pick out of Virginia with Washington, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career. After his rookie season, Moses did not miss a start in his final six years with the team.

In 2021, Moses came to the AFC East to join the New York Jets before heading to the Baltimore Ravens for a pair of seasons in 2022 and 2023. Moses returned to the Jets last season and played in 14 games, but after going against him for two seasons in the division, the Patriots decided it was time to bring him to Foxborough.

Moses signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Patriots over the offseason, and that contract looks very smart in hindsight. Moses started every game for the Patriots this season and was the foundation for Maye's potential MVP campaign.

Moses and the Patriots still have one game to go against the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl, where he will have to withstand a very difficult pass rush. If Moses can do a good job protecting Maye and keeping the Seattle front seven at bay, New England might be hoisting another Lombardi trophy.

