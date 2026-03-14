Predicting Patriots' Starting Offense Post-Free Agency

We're still far from the start of the 2026 NFL season, but the New England Patriots certainly have a good idea about who they want in their starting lineup next fall.

The team spent big in the free agency process, adding players that can slide into various positions offensively this past week. Depending on formations (11 personnel, 12 personnel, 22 personnel, etc), the team has plenty of directions about how they want to handle the pieces surrounding franchise quarterback Drake Maye.

Here's an early projection about what New England's starting offense might look like when they take the field for Week 1 in September.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots guard Jared Wilson (58) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

QUARTERBACK: Drake Maye

Duh. The MVP runner-up will be the starting quarterback next season. Shocker.

RUNNING BACKS/FULLBACK: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Reggie Gilliam (FB)

Similar to the quarterback position, this group -- at least at the top of the depth chart -- remains the same. Stevenson and Henderson were a great one-two punch last season, and will only improve behind free agent signing Gilliam plowing the way ahead of them. The third running back spot is the tricky one to predict, but that will likely be solved in the draft.

WIDE RECEIVERS: Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins

See ya Stefon Diggs, welcome Romeo Doubs. This group replaced their leading receiver with one who's expected to do the same in 2026. Doubs inked a four-year megadeal with New England this week and should take the reins atop the depth chart. Right behind him, Boutte and Hollins were the best of the rest, with Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas likely chipping in as a reserve/slot player.

TIGHT END: Hunter Henry

The team signed Julian Hill to a three-year contract worth up to $18 million, but he'll likely be the team's blocking tight end. As for who will play the most, the easy answer is Henry -- who's entering the final year of his contract, but is still playing at an above-average level in this offense.

OFFENSIVE LINE: Will Campbell (LT), Alijah Vera-Tucker (LG), Jared Wilson (C), Mike Onwenu (RG), Morgan Moses (RT)

The team shipped off center Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears for a fifth-round pick, so the middle of the OL needed patching up. Easy fix for New England, as Wilson moves from left guard to center. They signed oft-injured Alijah Vera-Tucker to an incentives-heavy deal to play left guard, something he's more than capable of doing should he stay healthy.

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