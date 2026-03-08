Four Point Plan for the Patriots Perfect Free Agency

Just over five weeks removed from their 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the start of the 2026 NFL year is within sight for the New England Patriots.

Despite an expectation-shattering performance in 2025, the Pats are eager to turn the page from a 14-3 finish — as well as their deepest playoff run since 2019 — to begin their defense of both divisional and conference titles.

The process will begin with the free agency signing period set to begin on March 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET. In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly hit the ground running. According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the team now is $61.64 million under the NFL’s spending ceiling — seemingly clearing that cap space for a good reason. New England should be expected to upgrade several positions via free agency, including their wide receiver corps, strengthening the offensive line, and adding edge-rushing depth.

As the Patriots begin the process of improving their roster for the upcoming year, here is a solid, four-point plan to ensuring the team remains among the NFL’s best.

1. Protect the Line of Scrimmage

While New England’s offensive line had its share of struggles throughout the season, they were unfortunately at their worst under the bright glare of the global spotlight.

Left tackle Will Campbell, who particularly drew the ire of Pats Nation, allowed 14 pressures on quarterback Drake Maye — the most pressures in a playoff game since 2018. In fact, his 29 pressures allowed this postseason were the most ever recorded in a single postseason by Next Gen Stats, as noted by NFL.com. The offensive line also allowed the sixth-highest pressure rate (38.3 percent) and the seventh-highest sack rate (8.7 percent) in the regular season,

The Pats' problems in relinquishing their hold on the line of scrimmage came more abundantly from the left side — where Campbell and fellow rookie Jared Wilson appeared to lack the experience necessary to resist a potent defensive attack such as Seattle’s.

Wilson, who was a standout prospect at center for the Georgia Bulldogs, has long been expected to make a move inside, where he is expected to be a more comfortable fit for his skill set. Given the recent trade of center Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears, Wilson’s position change appears to be nearing reality.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for Campbell, line coach Doug Marrone, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Pats coaches must provide Campbell with an extensive offseason tutorial designed to enhance his fundamentals.

At the very least, New England should be active in examining an upgrade for the left side of their offensive line — especially at guard. Though his peak playing days are behind him, former Cleveland Browns lineman Joel Bitonio would provide a reliable veteran presence for the Pats. He is also familiar with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel — with whom he spent time in Cleveland during the 2024 season. If Bitonio does not work out, Isaac Seumalo of the Pittsburgh Steelers would also be a potential fit in Foxborough.

2. Add a Playmaker

As previously mentioned, a fortification of the team’s offensive line will provide Maye with both the time and the space to make plays within New England’s typically high-octane offense. An additional season under McDaniels’ tutelage should help to improve his fundamentals and problems when dealing with pressure. Still, the Pats would greatly benefit from adding some pass-catching talent in the offseason. With several intriguing options expected to be available, the Patriots could help Maye by adding a receiver with the capability of quickly getting open on early downs.

It should be noted that New England did produce its first 1,000-yard receiver since 2019 in the form of Stefon Diggs and his compilation of 1,013 yards. With Diggs’ release considered imminent shortly after the start of the league year this week, New England will need to replace that production to remain competitive among the AFC’s elite teams.

Still, the majority of his production stemmed from his time aligning in the slot. The Pats still lack a dedicated presence on the outside capable of separating in key moments. With ample salary cap space available, New England should be expected to make a significant splash at the position — either via trade for Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown or Jacksonville Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr., or by free agency in signing Indianapolis Colts’ deep threat Alec Pierce.

3. Bolster the Pass Rush

While it should be noted that New England’s defensive front was far from its biggest problem in 2025, the need for some youthful strength and speed in this area is one that should be addressed. Linebacker Harold Landry, who was hampered down the stretch by a knee injury he suffered in Week 13, could use some help along the edge in the form of a full-time pass rusher.

New England would be wise to re-sign linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, who is set to enter free agency. Not only has Chiasson helped bolster the Patriots' pass rush, but he has also become one of the team’s emotional leaders both on and off the field. In addition to his regular-season success, the Pats’ linebacker was arguably at his most impressive during the Patriots' three postseason appearances. Chaisson compiled three sacks, nine quarterback hits, one forced fumble and 10 pressures during the postseason.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Still, if New England hopes to continue its aggressive and relentless pursuit of the quarterback into 2026, they will need additional help from outside the organization. While both the Draft and free agency are the Patriots’ most-likely avenues, they may look to the trade market as teams look to shed salary or part ways with malcontents. One name to watch closely is Green Bay Packers’ defender Quay Walker. Though many recent rumors have him destined to head for Miami, New England has both the ways and means to lure him north to Foxborough. Last season, Walker finished with a career-high 128 tackles with 2.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, and five passes-defensed.

4. Strengthen the Safety Position

With the future of saftey — and soon-to-be unrestricted free agent — Jaylinn Hawkins uncertain, the Pats may view the position as a priority in free agency. Having second-year Craig Woodson solidified into a starting role, New England could opt for a veteran presence to anchor their defensive backfield.

Accordingly, the team may be in the market for some depth at safety. Hawkins tied for the team lead in interceptions with four, had 11 pressures and 1.5 sacks, but was most effective as a deep safety. In that regard, the Pats may look for a veteran ball hawk to add some aggression and muscle to their secondary.

If Hawkins finds greener pastures outside of Foxborough, New England will have big shoes to fill in the rear of their defensive backfield. Ironically, the Pats have recently been linked to Seattle Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant, who is set to become a free agent after four years with the newly-minted Super Bowl champions. Bryant had four interceptions for the Seahawks, while posting a 54.0 passer rating when targeted.

Whether it be Bryant, or someone else, the Patriots have a clear need at the position and will almost certainly be addressing it as an essential piece of a solid free agency foundation heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!