Patriots WR Has Shocking Entrance For Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots are getting ready to walk into Levi's Stadium for Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks, and one player looks a little different from the rest.

Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins has always been a character, but ahead of the Super Bowl, he is taking the cake for arguably the strangest fashion sense out of any player participating in the game.

Mack Hollins has arrived for the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/O8JSMDKDgZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2026

It appears Hollins is arriving to the game dressed like Hannibal Lecter from "The Silence of the Lambs" for reasons that only he may understand. Nonetheless, Patriots fans probably care more about the jersey he wears during the game.

Mack Hollins Has Wild Look For Super Bowl

Hollins, 32, was a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles back in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the first three years of his career with the Eagles, winning a Super Bowl in his rookie season. From there, he spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins before becoming a true journeyman in the league in 2022.

He went to Sin City for a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, starting 16 games in his loan season and catching a career-high 57 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns. That led him to join the Atlanta Falcons for the 2023 season, but he struggled and only had 251 receiving yards. Hollins returned to the AFC East to join Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, but even though he had a career-high five touchdowns, he managed to catch just 31 passes for 378 yards this offseason.

Hollins left the Bills to sign with the Pats and he has enjoyed one of the better seasons of his career in 15 appearances for the Patriots. Hollins has 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns. It's the best year of his career that he has had since his time with the Raiders, and he looks to be all ready to go for Super Bowl LX.

While Hollins did not appear in the team's wild card win against the Los Angeles Chargers or the divisional round game against the Houston Texans, Hollins returned to the field in the AFC Championship against the Denver Broncos, where he had two catches for 51 yards. If the Patriots are going to beat the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, it would help if Hollins had a game like that against Seattle's defense, which is one of the best in the league going into the game.

