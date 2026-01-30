Patriots Fans Lobby for Efton Chism III Super Bowl Activation

For the New England Patriots, there is nobody who represents both the past and future better than Efton Chism III.

Chism is a slot receiver on New England's roster; he has three receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown. The Eastern Washington alum was originally undrafted and signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent in May of 2025.

Chism saw his NFL debut against the New Orleans Saints and had his breakout game against the New York Jets, in which he posted his first career reception and touchdown. He's also known for how hard he works — regularly being one of the first ones in at practices and the last man out. However, the return of fellow-WR Mack Hollins left Chism inactive during the Pats' 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos at the AFC Championship.

Hollins was activated following a stint on injured reserve due to an abdomen injury.

While the Patriots won the game and have advanced to Super Bowl LX, having Chism inactive was the wrong call.

Lovingly referred to by fans as "the Chizzler," Chism represents both the past and the present of New England — as previously referenced. The Patriots have a rich history of undrafted players who went on to become success stories with the franchise, including but not limited to David Andrews, Malcolm Butler and Wes Welker. Like Efton Chism III, Welker was a wide receiver, and he went on to tally almost 10,000 yards in addition to 50 touchdowns.

Though, Chism previously told New England Patriots on SI that he wants to build his own legacy as a WR on the Patriots' roster.

"I feel like I've only been here a couple months so I don't have any legacy yet," Efton Chism III said. "I think it's awesome to be compared to those guys. But at the end of the day, I want to be the best Efton Chism, the best undrafted Eastern Washington receiver to play here. So that just kind of starts with my mentality. [I'll] always obviously look up to those guys and what they did and how they went about their job and their role and what can I learn from them. But, I'm also trying to be the best version of myself as well."

Efton Chism Fans, Peers Advocate for Activation in Super Bowl LX

And start his own legacy, he has. Chism's first career touchdown would give quarterback Drake Maye five touchdown passes on the afternoon against the Jets, setting a new franchise record for the most receivers with a score.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) celebrates his touchdown catch against the New York Jets with New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Chism entered the New England franchise after being placed on the AP All-American First Team and All-Big Sky First Team during his collegiate years at Eastern Washington.

Chism also trained with Michael Bumpus via the Elite Training Academy. Bumpus played wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, who will be the Pats' opponent in the upcoming championship game, and is a current NFL and college ball radio analyst. The former head coach of the Monroe High School varsity football team, Bumpus, also coached Efton Chism III throughout his high school years.

Bumpus recently spoke to New England Patriots On SI in an exclusive and said he knows Chism is building the right kind of reputation throughout the NFL world.

"Whenever an undrafted guy can make a team? I mean, he's already beating the odds and then to actually be getting playing time throughout the journey, he's beating even worse odds," Bumpus said. "I think he has the right mentality, and he understands that nothing's going to be given, it's going to be a battle. And now, after the season, he comes back for a second year, has a bit more of a reputation. Coaches know him. The team knows him. Drake Maye is more comfortable with him."

In addition, fans have also joined in on the Chism hype. Ever since his breakout game, fans across the Patriots fanbase have been talking more and more about the slot WR.

"Efton Chism is one example of everything the patriots used to be now coming back to us. the doubted slot receiver (Edelman, Amendola, Hogan) who works hard and takes advantage of every opportunity. his story deserves to accompany the Patriots in their return to the Super Bowl," the account owner of @MayeIsKing_ said. "For his future, I wouldn't be surprised if he follows the Edelman development path, and his breakout comes years down the line."

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) reacts after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

And while that's true, many members of the fanbase are also looking forward to Chism's future.

Patriots fan Blake Dodds said he has thought of a way to work Chism into the Super Bowl LX game plan against the Seahawks.

"First thought would be maybe to run more slot-type options on the field if we think that can be somewhere to beat Seattle. If we think challenging their corners out wide could be tough," Dodds said to New England Patriots On SI. "Realistically, I don't see us changing a ton based on how we got here but I do kind of like the idea of throwing a curve ball since the offense has been so tough versus these great defenses in the playoffs."

In light of Efton Chism III’s recent first career catch on the field for the #NEPats, here’s what he had to say when I asked him about how he’s felt about all the fan support from the #Patriots fanbase.



In short — keep the “Chizzler” love coming for @EftonChism ‼️ pic.twitter.com/IvGiWtPQlw — Jennifer Streeter (@JennyStreeter3) December 28, 2025

Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 198 pounds, Chism currently has 383 yards on returns across 16 attempts in addition to the aforementioned statistics.

Chism's former coach added that while Chism's statsheet is not lengthy, he has proven he deserves to be activated because of his versatility.

"I would say Chism deserves to be activated," Bumpus said. "Because I feel like he can do multiple things. You need him on punt return, he can do that in case someone goes down. You need him on kick return, he's good there. You need him to be a gunner, he's good there. You need him to run down on kickoff, he's good there — he just does a lot more in his position."

Online, following the release from the inactive list, a lot of noise was present regarding the decision to start rookie Kyle Williams over Chism. Williams is a bit flashier and was a third-round pick out of Washington State who currently boasts three touchdowns and 209 receiving yards across 10 receptions.

Though, Chism still beats Williams by almost 100 yards in terms of returns.

Another Patriots fan on X said that should Chism be active on Feb. 8, he could have his big moment.

"So far, Drake Maye has mastered almost every quarterback style except the Tom Brady quick game and options routes," they said on social media. "EC3 might have his moment in the Super Bowl, if the Seattle D shuts down all the deep routes, à la Edelman in SB53."

New England Head Coach Mike Vrabel has said they are focused on finding the right balance in order to hoist the Lombardi Trophy after going 9-0 on the road. Perhaps utilizing Chism and his versatility could provide just the balance the Patriots' coaching staff is referencing.

But, even Chism doesn't play in the Super Bowl — as Justin put it — his moment will come in due time.

"[Chism] is getting the best mentoring he could ever ask for. Pro bowler in 4 years," exclaimed Justin on X.

