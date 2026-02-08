Patriots' Defensive Captains Active vs. Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

As the New England Patriots make their final preparations for their Super Bowl LX showdown, each player on their game day roster is hoping to do his part to help the Pats bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Foxborough.

The 2025 Patriots improved from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025. They are the 15th team to reach the Super Bowl a year after finishing with a losing season. The Patriots have done that two other times in their history, reaching the Super Bowl in 1996 after a 6-10 finish the year before and reaching the Super Bowl in 2001, a year after finishing with a 5-11 record.

A victory this weekend will give the Patriots their seventh NFL title and the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. The team is currently tied with Pittsburgh with six Super Bowl wins. Of course, Super Bowl history between the Seahawks and Patriots is favorable with the latter. The teams last met on the NFL’s grandest stage in Super Bowl XLIX — a game won 28-24 by the Patriots.

Having just over an hour remaining until kickoff in Santa Clara, Calif., the Patriots and Seahawks have released their lists of inactives.

PATRIOTS INACTIVES:

LB Bradyn Swinson

CB Kobee Minor

WR Efton Chism

T C.J. Dippre

OL Marcus Bryant

OL Caedan Wallace

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) speaks to media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

What it Means for the Patriots:

Though team captains Harold Landry and Robert Spillane entered Super Bowl LX as questionable, both players have dressed for the game and are active. The Pats’ linebackers are expected to play, at least in a limited role.

Despite battling a knee injury since Week 13, Landry has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. The former Tennessee Titan fit the mold of a smaller, athletic linebacker, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Combined with his history of playing within Vrabel’s defensive system, it came as little surprise when Landry signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Pats this past offseason.

Through 15 games played in the regular season, Landry compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks. He earned two total tackles in the Pats’ wild card round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He added two tackles against the Houston Texans in the divisional round. Landry did not play in the conference championship game against the Denver Broncos.

Spillane was also compromised throughout the week due to an ankle injury. With just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter of the Broncos game, Spillane walked to the blue medical tent for evaluation after apparently injuring his ankle. Shortly thereafter, he was spotted heading for the locker room. Though he was originally listed as questionable, Spillane eventually rejoined his teammates on the sidelines with just over five minutes remaining in the half. Still, he did not return to action for the remainder of the game.

Having signed a three-year, $33 million contract in the offseason, Spillane led the team with 97 tackles in the regular season. He also compiled five passes-defensed, two interceptions, one sack and a forced fumble. He has also logged 14 total tackles and two pass-breakups, to date, in the playoffs.

Reserve linebacker Jack Gibbens has acted as Spillane’s proxy at linebacker, as well as the defensive on-field communicator. Veteran Anfernee Jennings, rookie Elijah Ponder and inside linebacker Jahlani Tavai have worked together to fill Landry’s void in New England’s defensive front.

Lastly, the Patriots opted to bolster their passing game prowess by electing to activate rookie receiver Kyle Williams over slot catcher Efton Chism III. The first-year wideout will provide New England with an additional receiver against Seattle’s vaunted defense.

