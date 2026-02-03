Rock Legend Will Introduce Patriots at Super Bowl LX

More details behind how the New England Patriots will be introduced at the upcoming Super Bowl LX have been revealed. Per Lead NFL Insider for NFL On CBS, Jonathan Jones, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi will serve to introduce the Patriots on Feb. 8, while actor Chris Pratt will introduce the Seahawks.

Super Bowl LX: Jon Bon Jovi will introduce the Patriots and Chris Pratt will introduce the Seahawks on Sunday night pic.twitter.com/1KFGbD2s3X — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 3, 2026

Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California will feature the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. New England earned the spot after a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship. It will mark the Patriots' 12th appearance in the ultimate-championship game — with the Pats also hunting their seventh-ever Super Bowl victory.

New England quarterback Drake Maye led the Patriots there in only his second-year in the league and is still very much in the hunt for a potential MVP accolade.

Jon Bon Jovi Set to Rock Patriots' Super Bowl Introduction

Bon Jovi is a legend in the music scene and has released two solo albums. He is the founder and frontman of the ever-iconic rock band Bon Jovi, famous for their hits such as "Livin' on a Prayer" and "You Give Love A Bad Name." He is also known for being a songwriter in addition to a philanthropist.

Per a Sports Illustrated article from 2018, Bon Jovi has been close with Patriots' owner Robert Kraft for quite some time. As such, Bon Jovi has also been a longtime fan of the Patriots.

As recently reported by New England Patriots On SI, New England has seen 11 Super Bowl appearances, including six wins and five losses. Ahead of Super Bowl LX, here is a look at their history in the ultimate championship game:

1985: Chicago Bears defeat Patriots, 46-10

1996: Green Bay Packers defeat Patriots, 35-21

2001: Patriots defeat St. Louis Rams, 20-17

2003: Patriots defeat Carolina Panthers, 32-29

2004: Patriots defeat Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21

2007: New York Giants defeat Patriots, 17-14

2011: New York Giants defeat Patriots, 21-17

2014: Patriots defeat Seattle Seahawks, 28-24

2016: Patriots defeat Atlanta Falcons, 34-28 (OT)

2017: Philadelphia Eagles defeat Patriots, 41-33

2018: Patriots defeat Los Angeles Rams, 13-3

Maye was spotted chatting with Bon Jovi at training camp last August. The Grammy-winning frontman has previously led crowd singalongs at Gillette Stadium and built a friendship with former head coach Bill Belichick dating back to their New York Giants days. As such, this latest development surrounding Super Box LX should come as no surprise to New England fans.

