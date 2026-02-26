NFL Combine Notebook: Update On Patriots' Free Agents, Extensions

INDIANAPOLIS -- After two days at the NFL Combine, the New England Patriots' outlook on the pending offseason is a lot clearer. Whether it's an update on a potential trade for AJ Brown, how head coach Mike Vrabel feels about the team's internal free agents or the upcoming prospects, day two helped give people a window into the offseason plans in Foxboro.

Vrabel spoke twice -- once in front of a national audience on a podium, and again in front of local reporters off to the side -- not tipping his hand for the team's free agency plans, but also providing more context for some of the pressing contract matters facing the Patriots.

Here's a look at some of the New England-related tidbits that came to light during the day, and some interesting nuggets fans can chew on as they wait for the next snap of Patriots football.

Vrabel Isn't Afraid Of Spending, Within Reason

Plenty of questions were posed to Vrabel and executive vice president of player personnel, Eliot Wolf, about the spending, and if the team will be able to replicate the expensive free agent haul of last season.

Wolf said that they haven't been told no from ownership, praising the leadership of both Robert and Jonathan Kraft. When asked a similar question, Vrabel said he doesn't really focus on how much cap space the team currently has.

"I've never really tried to get focused (on that)," Vrabel said at his media podium. "If I shop at Neiman Marcus or Nordstrom or something, I've gotten to the point now in my life where if I want something, I can usually buy it. I'm sure Richard Miller, Eliot and Matt Groh will work and do everything that they can to help us sign the players, with certain exceptions. I haven't even gotten that far. If you like something, you usually just try to buy it."

While the team could go out and throw a lot of money on external free agents, some of the players currently on the roster have become favorites among the organization. K'Lavon Chaisson, Khyiris Tonga and Jaylinn Hawkins are all hitting free agency thanks to big seasons in 2025.

"Would love to have them all back, but we know that that's not always the case in the National Football League," Vrabel said. "We'll see where those conversations go."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talks to players during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

FCS Lineman Talks Meeting With New England

For Southeastern Louisiana defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor, he wasn't used to all the lights and media attention he was getting. The little-known prospect had gotten invited to the NFL Combine, and just like all the reporters interviewing him, he was taking pictures everywhere he went.

One of the places that he did end up going was on a meeting with the Patriots, one of two formal meetings he had during the week so far. His impression on Vrabel?

"Out of all the meetings I've had, definitely the most intriguing," Proctor said. "Of course, Vrabel's a great guy, football-minded guy and that's just what it was in there."

And of course, Vrabel wanted to get physical with him -- a now-trade secret of the head coach during draft meetings.

"He wanted to get out in the middle of the room and wrestle with you," Proctor said with a smile. "He wants to feel it, he really wants to know who he's putting his time in with."

One player he'd be playing with if he's drafted to New England -- Milton Williams -- is one of the few guys the lineman watches film of. He said he's not big on watching NFL games, but thinks Williams is an explosive player, complimenting his twitch and hand usage.

Christian Gonzalez's Pending Extension Talks

Arguably the biggest move New England can make in 2026 is finally locking down cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a hefty contract extension. Entering his fourth season, he's now eligible for an extension -- and he's earned it in every possible way.

Vrabel spoke at length about the growth and development of the Patriots' star defensive back, highlighting the fact that those conversations will continue to be held. He also made note of the fact that Gonzalez hopes to be a team captain in the future.

"It's a priority to extend and keep all of our best players. That's the obligation," Vrabel said. "That's what our coaches want, that's what our personnel people. ... That's what our fans want. So we have to draft them, figure out a way to develop the guys that we draft, and then ultimately re-sign them. So what the timing of that looks like, I don't know."

Bleacher Report's latest projection is that Gonzalez will sign a four-year contract worth $121 million.

Feb 4, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) speaks to the media at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

What Went Into Hiring New Assistant Coach

It was reported earlier in the month that the Patriots hired Southern Miss running backs coach BJ Edmonds as a defensive assistant. Edmonds isn't new to Vrabel or New England, as he was part of last summer's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. He did such a good job that the team wanted to bring him on in a larger role.

"He did a fantastic job this summer," Vrabel told reporters. "(We) always try to be really intentional with the people that we bring in for that internship."

One of the fellow Patriots coaches that also went through that internship pipeline with the Titans, defensive line coach Clinton McMillan, was the one responsible for sifting through applications. He highlighted other coaches on staff (cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton, quarterbacks coach Ashton Grants) as successful stories of the program.

"When there's an opportunity that presents itself, we were able to really like this coach and bring them back," Vrabel said. "Hopefully continue to develop them and provide opportunities to a couple more guys."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!