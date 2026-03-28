Three Offensive Under-The-Radar Patriots For 2026

Enough has been said about the New England Patriots’ spending spree in free agency and their 11 upcoming draft picks. But what about some of the players already on the roster?

The Patriots — coming off their most successful season in years — were able to win the AFC East and AFC in large part due to their depth on both sides of the ball. Whether it was a backup stepping up along the offensive live or a rookie being able to catch passes, the first year under head coach Mike Vrabel showed off the roster’s depth.

“I've tried to say that this is a terrible ending to a pretty fantastic season, one that I enjoyed probably as much as any other season that I've been a part of,” Vrabel told reporters earlier in the offseason at the NFL Combine. “Just from building it, enjoying coming to work, the relationships, bringing people together that were there in place, people that we brought in new, players that were there and staff that was there. Then also adding to that and knowing how delicate that can be. I enjoyed all that.”

Adding big names on the open market definitely gives the Patriots valuable starters across the board, including wide receiver Romeo Doubs and safety Kevin Byard. But in case they go down or can’t go, the depth in New England will become a huge factor.

Heading into 2026, here’s a look at three under-the-radar players on the offensive side of the ball that can help New England string winning seasons together and round out the 53-man roster.

RB Terrell Jennings

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (26) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Dom Jones (37) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

A lot of pre-draft hype is going to who the Patriots may draft as their third running back next month. But the team’s “RB3” may already be on the roster, as Jennings showed impressive stuff in his second year. The end of 2025 was rough for him, as he was dealing with several injuries and ended the year on IR. If heathy, the hard runner can compete for a bigger role.

TE CJ Dippre

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team tight end CJ Dippre of Alabama (81) squares off against American team defensive back Dante Trader Jr. of Maryland (12) during Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama last spring, Dippre was a hot commodity across the league for his services. He opened last year on the practice squad before eventually joining the active roster. Going into 2026, the solid blocker opens up as the third tight end on the roster and could carve out a large role with a good spring and summer.

C/G Ben Brown

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In his two seasons with the Patriots, Brown has played a valuable role at two positions. He was the team’s starting center for most of 2024 and then filled in nicely at left guard one year later. In 2026, he’ll be back in a reserve role behind Jared Wilson (center) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (left guard). If needed, Brown can provide service OL play in a pinch.

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