Patriots LB Disgusted by Tom Brady Super Bowl Comments

More criticism for former New England Patriots legendary quarterback of Tom Brady keep rolling in, and this time from linebacker Robert Spillane.

Brady — a five-time Super Bowl MVP — was naturally anticipated to name the New England franchise over the Seattle Seahawks as the team he was hoping to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LX. Patriots head coach of Mike Vrabel even won three Super Bowls as a teammate of Brady's during his time as a linebacker. However, Brady instead remained neutral and said he is not pulling for either team.

Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders in addition to being a play-by-play analyst for FOX.

"I don't have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best team win," Brady said on the Sirius XM podcast with Jim Gray. "And in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I'm glad everyone's embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back and it's a very exciting time for everyone in New England."

Robert Spillane Speaks Out Against Recent Tom Brady Comments

The general reaction to Brady's comments have been of the negative nature, in addition to an overall feeling of surprise.

Brady built his legacy with the Patriots, leading them to six Super Bowl championships. Though, it has now been six seasons since Brady last played for New England.

Super Bowl LX marks the Patriots' 12th appearance. New England is currently tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the league record in Super Bowl victories with six — meaning the Pats are in the hunt for their seventh victory in the ultimate championship game.

Linebacker Robert Spillane missed practice on Feb. 4 due to an ankle injury, but recently revealed at his media availability that he is confident he will play in the Super Bowl.

"I’m gonna continue to trust in the people that take care of me, do obviously everything I can day and night, and put it in God’s hands at this point. Continue to prepare as a starter, and go out there today, practice, and put it on the line," Spillane said per NBC Sports Boston.

In addition to clarifying his status, Spillane also publicly revealed he was "sick" over Brady not specifically giving his support to the Patriots.

Robert Spillane said “personally it makes me sick” hearing Tom Brady say he doesn’t have a dog in the fight pic.twitter.com/Zgyt7WN6dE — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) February 5, 2026

"Personally it makes me sick," Spillane said (via Patirots columnist Karen Guregian) of Brady's recent comments.

Spillane has 97 total tackles for the Patriots on the year so far, with 48 being solo in addition to one sack and one forced fumble.

