Tom Brady Isn't Rooting For Patriots In Super Bowl LX

Tom Brady closed his New England Patriots Hall of Fame speech with "I am Tom Brady, and I am a Patriot."

Well, based on his comments ahead of Super Bowl LX, he isn't officially a Patriots fan this week.

Speaking to Jim Gray on his "Let's Go" Sirius XM podcast, Brady was asked if he's rooting for a certain team or not. His answer? He isn't picking sides between his Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Tom Brady: Not Rooting For New England?

"I don't have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best team win," Brady said . "And in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I'm glad everyone's embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back and it's a very exciting time for everyone in New England."

Obviously, this is the first Super Bowl the Patriots have been in since Brady left the team after the 2019 season. Since then, the team had struggled to field a competitive team until this season. Brady says he's proud of how they've turned it around following back-to-back four-win seasons, especially with one of his former coaches on the staff.

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Retired New England Patriot Hall of Famer Tom Brady speaks during a statue unveiling before a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"Josh McDaniels, who's been a great friend of mine as well," Brady said about New England's offensive coordinator. "And again, you root for people and you want them to have great performances. … I just wanna see good football. I wanna see good plays, good throws, good strategy, good decisions."

But there's another issue. Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, who's reportedly hiring Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next head coach. So maybe Brady doesn't want his new head coach coming to town with some Patriots-sized wounds.

Brady won six Super Bowls when he was the quarterback of the Patriots, and a seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since retiring, he is just happy to take on another chapter of his football journey — this one clearly not having him pull for his old team.

"I think there's always different chapters in your life and you have different chapters and moments that you go through where you're affiliated with a certain team," Brady said. "At Michigan, and then I was with the Patriots for 20 years. I was with Tampa for three amazing years. I've been in broadcasting. Now I'm an owner of the Raiders. So those memories that I have are forever ingrained in me, and I'm indebted to all the people who worked so hard to help make our team successful."

