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Mike Vrabel: Gabe Jacas 'Getting Closer' to Participating in Patriots Practices

The New England Patriots' second round pick opened up training camp on the non-football injury list following an offseason knee procedure.
Zac Ventola|
Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) celebrates his sack on Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) celebrates his sack on Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New England Patriots

FOXBORO --- The best ability is availability, especially for rookies. Unfortunately for the New England Patriots, second round draft pick Gabe Jacas missed spring OTAs and mandatory minicamp due to an offseason knee procedure and contract holdout.

When Jacas later reported to Foxboro and signed his rookie deal two days into camp, he was placed on the non-football injury list. Prior to Thursday's practice, Mike Vrabel provided an encouraging update on the 22-year-old.

"Gabe continues to progress well," Vrabel told reporters. "I would say that he's closer to the return-to-play element that we talk about a lot."

As a member of the active/NFI list, Jacas can return to practice at any point after being cleared by the team's medical staff.

Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17)
Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) sacks Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacas' Holdout Lasted A While

Jacas was a non-participant in rookie minicamp, presumably due to his recovery from injury. However, he was spotted at the session open to the media, watching drills from off to the side.

Once OTAs rolled around, and veterans reported to Foxboro, Jacas was nowhere to be found.

New England Patriots edge rusher Gabe Jacas
New England Patriots edge rusher Gabe Jacas walks on the field during the team's rookie minicamp. | Contributed by Sophie Weller / PatriotsWire

The rookie reportedly was in a contract dispute with the team, stemming from a refusal by the organization to give a standard participation agreement, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Reiss later reported that Jacas' contract includes an injury waiver on his left knee, which will void after 2028.

"I'm excited where he's at," Vrabel told reporters on Monday. "I'm excited that he wants to be here. He wants to get going and he doesn't want to be on the field with the trainer, I'll tell you that."

Help Is On The Way

A return to the play from Jacas could provide a much-needed spark for a thin Patriots edge room.

Early in camp, New England has relied heavily on 2025 undrafted free agent Elijah Ponder and 2026 free agent addition Dre'Mont Jones. Veteran Harold Landry III, whose 8.5 regular sacks led the Patriots last season, is currently on the physically unable to perform list.

Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17)
Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) swats the ball from Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I probably would say Gabe's closer to coming back than Harold is," Vrabel said on Thursday.

If Landry continues to miss time, Jacas could quickly earn significant playing time with New England's starting defense. The University of Illinois product tallied 26.5 sacks across his final two years of college.

If Jacas can shrug off the missed time in the spring and early summer, he could provide a much-needed spark for a Patriots defense which finished near the bottom of the league with just 35 sacks

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Zac Ventola
ZAC VENTOLA

Zac Ventola is a beat writer for Patriots On SI. As a Broadcast and Digital Journalism student at Syracuse University, Zac has gained experience both on-air and in production through organizations such as CitrusTV and WAER 88.3 FM. He has covered events including the Senior Bowl and Patriots Training Camp before officially joining On SI in 2026. 

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