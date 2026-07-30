Mike Vrabel: Gabe Jacas 'Getting Closer' to Participating in Patriots Practices

FOXBORO --- The best ability is availability, especially for rookies. Unfortunately for the New England Patriots, second round draft pick Gabe Jacas missed spring OTAs and mandatory minicamp due to an offseason knee procedure and contract holdout.

When Jacas later reported to Foxboro and signed his rookie deal two days into camp, he was placed on the non-football injury list. Prior to Thursday's practice, Mike Vrabel provided an encouraging update on the 22-year-old.

"Gabe continues to progress well," Vrabel told reporters. "I would say that he's closer to the return-to-play element that we talk about a lot."

As a member of the active/NFI list, Jacas can return to practice at any point after being cleared by the team's medical staff.

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) sacks Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacas' Holdout Lasted A While

Jacas was a non-participant in rookie minicamp, presumably due to his recovery from injury. However, he was spotted at the session open to the media, watching drills from off to the side.

Once OTAs rolled around, and veterans reported to Foxboro, Jacas was nowhere to be found.

New England Patriots edge rusher Gabe Jacas walks on the field during the team's rookie minicamp. | Contributed by Sophie Weller / PatriotsWire

The rookie reportedly was in a contract dispute with the team, stemming from a refusal by the organization to give a standard participation agreement, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Reiss later reported that Jacas' contract includes an injury waiver on his left knee, which will void after 2028.

A few notes on Gabe Jacas' contract with Patriots, per sources:



🏈Includes injury waiver on left knee



🏈Injury waiver voids after 2028



🏈Unique situation, as there aren't many injury waivers in rookie contracts, but this seems to highlight the compromise struck by the sides — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 27, 2026

"I'm excited where he's at," Vrabel told reporters on Monday. "I'm excited that he wants to be here. He wants to get going and he doesn't want to be on the field with the trainer, I'll tell you that."

Help Is On The Way

A return to the play from Jacas could provide a much-needed spark for a thin Patriots edge room.

Early in camp, New England has relied heavily on 2025 undrafted free agent Elijah Ponder and 2026 free agent addition Dre'Mont Jones. Veteran Harold Landry III, whose 8.5 regular sacks led the Patriots last season, is currently on the physically unable to perform list.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) swats the ball from Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I probably would say Gabe's closer to coming back than Harold is," Vrabel said on Thursday.

If Landry continues to miss time, Jacas could quickly earn significant playing time with New England's starting defense. The University of Illinois product tallied 26.5 sacks across his final two years of college.

If Jacas can shrug off the missed time in the spring and early summer, he could provide a much-needed spark for a Patriots defense which finished near the bottom of the league with just 35 sacks

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