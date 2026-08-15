Patriots Place Andrew Rupcich on Season-Ending IR, Sign Pair of OL

FOXBORO --- The New England Patriots have had slim depth at both guard and center this summer, and that's been obvious for a while. They're now adding to that room after a pair of injuries hit that position group in Thursday's preseason game.

After center Ben Brown and guard Andrew Rupcich left the opener with the Indianapolis Colts with lower-body injuries, the Patriots have signed center Joe Michalski and guard Dorrian Dalcourt to the active roster.

To make room, the team long snapper Niko Lalos and placed Rupcich on season-ending injured reserve. Both of them were absent from Saturday's training camp practice. Lalos had filled in for the injured Julian Ashby, who returned to practice after a brief absence.

Head coach Mike Vrabel had told reporters prior to practice that the team was adding both Michalski and Dalcourt, sharing that they had arrived to the facility that morning. Both of them were spotted on the practice field, wearing No. 60 and No. 61 jerseys, respectively.

What Michalski, Dalcourt Signings Mean:

These moves show that while the Patriots might not have their new longterm options at both interior spots, it's clear that the lack of depth has finally taken its toll. Both Michalski and Dalcourt are relatively young and can become nice camp bodies and/or practice squad additions for the regular season.

Michalski, 25, originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2025. After a six-year career with Oklahoma State where he played both guard and center, Michalski was voted a captain of the Cowboys at center. He spent last season on Denver's practice squad.

Dalcourt, 25, was another undrafted free agent, this time in 2024. The Alabama alum signed with the Baltimore Ravens out of college, and spent his rookie season on their practice squad. He would ink a futures contract with the team before being released the following summer.

Aug 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Darrian Dalcourt (76) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Dalcourt also spent brief stints with the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns last season.

Brown, Rupcich Injuries Forced Patriots Hand

Ideally, the Patriots were going to head into the season with both Brown and Rupcich as their top reserves. They had spent all summer working as the top center/guard duo with the second-string offense, often rotating between the positions.

But on Thursday, Brown went to the ground in the first quarter and needed assistance getting off the field. In the fourth quarter, Rupcich grabbed his knee and was able to walk off under his own power. Both players didn't return to the field, but Rupcich did remain on the sideline with his teammates.

Brown, on the other hand, spenr time in the blue medical tent before heading into the locker room. After the game, Vrabel was asked about Brown's status.

"He wasn't able to return unfortunately. We'll evaluate, hopefully know more in the morning," he said. "I don't think it's anything too serious, but I also don't want to speculate until we're able to do some more tests."

But that tune changed Saturday morning, as he was asked about another potential update on the veteran.

"Ben is going to be a few weeks," Vrabel said prior to practice. "Four-to-six, eight, 10, 12. Even numbers. But it will probably be extensive throughout the rest of the preseason for sure."

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) walks to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted rookie Jacob Rizy came in off the bench to replace Brown, while second-year Mehki Butler replaced Rupcich at left guard. That pair remained in the second-string offensive line in Saturday's practice.

Losing Rupcich Hurts Patriots' Backup Plans

The Patriots would have loved to have Rupcich, who was on the team's practice squad, as a top backup. Since the spring, he has worked into the lineup, even getting reps with the starting unit. The injury on the field didn't look good, but it seemed like he had avoided a major injury in the locker room.

When asked how he was feeling, he said he was "OK" before wrapping a bag of ice on his left knee. He would leave the locker room without a limp. He'll now need to work towards the Patriots' plans in 2027.

The Patriots also have Alijah Vera-Tucker (starter), Mike Onwenu (starter), James Hudson, Butler, Rizy and JonDarius Morgan on the roster. Hudson originally signed with New England as a tackle in free agent before converting to guard. He was Thursday's starter at right guard.

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