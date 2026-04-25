Patriots Bolster Pass Rush by Selecting Edge Rusher Gabe Jacas

As the river of talented edge rushers began to run dry in the 2026 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots showed some aggression in securing the services of a powerful defender with star potential.

The Pats struck a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers trade to acquire pick 55 in Round 2 in exchange for their original pick at 63 as well as day 3 selections 131 and 202. With their newly-acquired second rounder, the Patriots selected Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas.

Few if any edge rush prospects combine size (6-foot-3, 260 pounds) and athleticism as well as Jacas. The Illini defender finished the 2025 regular season as the conference leader in sacks (11) while also logging 43 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss, one pass deflection and three forced fumbles.

Jacas, a former wrestler with the power to perform a 400+ lb bench press, earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season, in which he also led the team with 13.5 tackles for loss. Due to his combination of power and persistence, he appears to be a solid fit within the Patriots' four-down, aggressive system.

Gabe Jacas Adds Power, Persistence to Patriots Defensive Front

Nov 12, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) runs with the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) pursues during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Known primarily for his strength, the Port St. Lucie, FL native is solidly build, possessing both the strength and the ability to play as a hand-down end or a stand-up edge. Jacas is capable of matching power-for-power with opposing offensive linemen. However, he will require some refinement when it comes to setting and containing the edge. As a result, he may find his footing at outside linebacker with the Patriots in 2026 — while he grows into a long-term edge rush role.

With a clear need at the position, New England may be best served by adding Jacas’ strength and speed to their defensive pass rush. Their unit ranked 19th in the league in pass-rush win rate during the regular season. Though he lacks what some may call an explosive first step, his pass-rush style will allow him to win his battles from numerous alignments.

While it should be noted that New England’s defensive front was far from its biggest problem in 2025, the need for some youthful strength and speed in this area is one that needed to be addressed. Linebacker Harold Landry, who was hampered down the stretch by a knee injury he suffered in Week 13, could use some help along the edge in the form of a full-time pass rusher.

Additionally, the Patriots finished tied for 26th in the NFL in sacks (35). The pass rush continued their struggles in the team’s 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX — managing only one sack on Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold.

With linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson having departed via free agency and given Landry’s injury history, New England may be wise to decide on bolstering its pass rush with Jacas. The Illinois product possesses the size, speed and versatility to be an immediate factor in Mike Vrabel’s defense. He has both the straight-line speed and the lateral agility to pressure the quarterback and pursue ball carriers in the run game.

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