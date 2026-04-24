Patriots' Biggest Draft Needs, Likely Picks in Rounds 2 & 3

The New England Patriots began the 2026 NFL Draft by maximizing their opportunities for the benefit of the team’s future.

In what some considered to be a surprise move, the Pats traded up with their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills — surrendering both the 31st and the 125th (fourth-round) selections — to select Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu at number 28 overall. By selecting Lomu, the Patriots not only have improved a unit in need of solid depth, they have also invested wisely in the long-term health and protection of quarterback Drake Maye.

By doing so, New England proved that they are both ready and willing to part with valuable capital to obtain top-level talent in this year’s draft class. Though they currently possess only two selections to be made on day 2 — Round 2, No. 63 and Round 3, No. 95 — the Patriots may once again be amenable to making a deal for the right coveted prospect.

In that regard, here is a look at 14 players on which Patriots fans should keep watch on Draft Day 2 from Pittsburgh, PA.

WR: Denzel Boston, Washington

Boston played in 12 games for the Huskies in 2025, making 11 starts while earning third-team All-Big Ten honors. The 6-foot-3, 212 pound receiver led the team with 62 receptions, 881 receiving yards and averaged 14.2 per reception. Boston also tied for ninth in the FBS with 11 receiving touchdowns. Known for his elite ball skills, he projects as a solid red zone target due to his ability to win jump-ball battles and earn contested catches.

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Stowers, a former quarterback, certainly has impressive size (6-foot-4, 239-pounds) for the position. Still, he requires some work as an in-line blocker, as well as a route runner. However, New England could find his impressive catch radius, along with his ability to gain significant yards after reception, to be an ideal complement [and eventual heir apparent] to team captain Hunter Henry.

TE: Oscar Delp, Georgia

The former Georgia Bulldogs tight end has the chance to be a potential steal in the third round. At 6-foot-5, 245-pounds, Delp projects as an athletic pass-catcher with elite speed (having run the 40-yard dash in 4.49) along with elite ability to gain yards after the catch. With team captain Hunter Henry continuing to hold the top spot on the positional depth chart — while newcomer Julian Hill becomes the group’s primary blocker — Delp could serve as a speedy pass-catching option in his rookie season.

TE: Max Klare, Ohio State

Klare possesses the height (6-foot-5) and weight (245 pounds) to help to solidify a position that will continue to play a major role in Maye's development. In short, Klare is an exceptionally athletic, pass-catching tight end, with the hands, route-running ability and talent to create separation for Maye in the passing game. Though he has made some improvement as a blocker, the Buckeyes' standout will need to work on his hand placement to be a well-rounded producer at the pro level.

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Edge: Zion Young, Missouri

Despite beginning his collegiate career at Michigan State, Young transferred to Missouri prior to the 2024 season. In his first year with the Tigers he started all 13 games and had 42 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Young turned in a solid 2025 campaign, earning first-team All-SEC honors. The 6-foot-2, 262-pound defender started all 13 games and led team with 16.5 tackles-for-loss. He also contributed two forced fumbles, 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two passes-defensed.

Edge: T.J. Parker, Clemson

Parker played three seasons at Clemson, compiling a total of 21.5 sacks over 39 games. Though 2025 his performance declined — having logged only five sacks after recording 11 in 2024 — he is still fully-capable of winning his battles against opposing blockers. At his best, Parker is a “strike first” rusher, known for his exemplary hand placement and ability to finish tackles. While he would benefit from improving his speed when pursuing the passer from the back side, Parker’s upside would bolster the Pats’ front seven for the foreseeable future.

Edge: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Known for his aggression, Howell has been a popular mock draft selection for the Pats at pick 31. During his time at Texas A&M, the 6-foot-2, 248-pound defender has demonstrated a quickness off the edge, along with and ability to mislead blockers with different pass-rush moves. In fact, his style has drawn comparisons to veteran Harold Landry. Most importantly, Howell is proficient at pursuing the quarterback, having collected 11.5 sacks this past season and 27 career sacks as an Aggie.

Edge/LB: Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Few if any edge rush prospects combine size (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) and athleticism as well as Jacas. The Illini defender finished the regular season as the conference leader in sacks (11) while also logging 43 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss, one pass deflection and three forced fumbles. Jacas, a former wrestler with the power to perform a 400+ lb bench press, would be a solid fit within the Patriots' four-down, aggressive system.

Edge/LB: Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

At 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds, Barham possess both the size and the length to be a disruptive force for the Patriots. With the versatility to align in multiple positions, he should find success when pressuring the passer. He is also a top-flight tackler — having recorded 193 during his collegiate tenure, while missing only 24. When defending the run, Barham has routinely shown an ability to hold his position, while shedding the block when necessary.

LB: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

His ability to tackle, as well as be productive in an on-ball role make him an ideal fit within head coach Mike Vrabel’s defense. He earned All-American honors, as well as the Bednarik Award — given to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player — along with the Butkus Award for being the nation’s best linebacker. Despite some pre-workout concerns surrounding his athleticism, Rodriguez unquestionably rose to the occasion in Indianapolis. The 23-year-old ran a 4.57 40-yard dash, while logging a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10' 1" in the broad jump.

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB: C.J. Allen, Georgia

Primarily known for his leadership skills and high football IQ, Allen is one of the most highly-decorated defensive prospects in this year’s class. The 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker earned first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC honors. He was also a finalist for the Butkus Award — given to the nation's top linebacker — as well as the Lott IMPACT Trophy (nation's top defender with Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, Tenacity). Allen led the Bulldogs with 88 tackles and eight tackles for loss. He also logged 3.5 sacks, four passes-defensed and two forced fumbles for Georgia in 13 starts last season.

LB: Jake Golday, Cincinnati

While Golday is not a typical, hand-in-glove fit within New England’s current defense, his versatility could be a welcome addition to their pass rush, as well as their defense as a whole. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder impresses with his size. However, he has the athleticism to drop into coverage or rush off the edge. Golday is at his best at the point of attack and is expected to do his best work as a pro near the line of scrimmage. His ability to maintain eye contact with the quarterback could make him a potential force in New England’s pass rush.

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

DT: Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

At 6-foot-2 and 326 pounds, McDonald possesses the frame necessary to clog the middle and prevent the run. McDonald, considered one of the most impressive linemen in this year’s draft class, was both a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year award winner with the Buckeyes in 2025. McDonald ranked first among college football’s defensive tackles with a 91.2 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, and was credited with 30 run stops.

S: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

McNeil-Warren earned third-team Associated Press All-American honors, as well as a first-team All-MAC selection last season. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenisve back played in all 13 games, making 12 starts. McNeil-Warren compiled 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, five passes-defensed and led the team with three forced fumbles. At his best, the Tampa native is capable of adding immediate value to a team’s run defense when playing near the line of scrimmage and taking on the role of enforcer over the middle.

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