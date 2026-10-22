Patriots, Bears in Eerily Similar Situations at QB: Comparing Drake Maye, Caleb Williams

Similiar stories have defined the recent history of both franchises that are set to meet on Thursday night. The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, both with a 4-2 record, are two of the most promising teams of the future of the NFL.

Each team is coming off their first playoff appearance in years, with both playoff runs including at least one win. Additionally, the Bears and Patriots won their respective divisions for the first time in over five years.

The recent success isn't what makes this matchup of two up-and-coming teams so similiar. The personell, the identity, and the revitilization of historic franchises have put both brands on a similar timeline, just in different conferences.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second Year Head Coaches

Take, for example, the head coach of each team. Both Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson are in their second year with their respective clubs, and were NFL Coach of the Year finalists in 2025 (Vrabel won the award).

Johnson, in his first stint as head coach, is known for his aggressive play calling and willingness to take risks — something Vrabel introduced to the league when he was first hired by Tennessee in 2018.

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in 2025, both coaches interviewed for each other's positions and were considered the top two candidates of that offseason's hiring cycle. Now, each coach will have a chance to prove why they were the better hiring decision.

Two of the Greatest Young Quarterbacks in the Game

More significant than the person with the headset, is the player on the field that has defined each franchise over the past two years.

Quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye were centerpieces of the 2024 NFL Draft — a weekend that saw three quarterbacks be taken before any other position, and six quarterbacks taken in the first round. Williams went first, and Maye was the third pick to New England, after the Commanders selected Jayden Daniels.

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both 24-year-old quarterbacks play at a quick pace, with the opportunity to extend plays with their legs and their ability to create more time with elite pocket presence instincts.

Williams, a product of Southern California, won a lot of games for Chicago with his eagerness to shorten deficits and take the lead late in the game. He showcased his arm and his legs, often putting together late-game wins in pursuit of Chicago's NFC North division victory.

4th-and-8 with the game on the line and Caleb Williams delivered this throw 😱 @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/kmNDl8Y6hy — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2026

Maye, on the other hand, found excellence in his consitency and precision as a passer. He was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league in 2025. Just barely the Most Valuable Player runner-up, the North Carolina Tar Heel impressed all with his first to second year jump.

Statistical Comparisons

What makes this meeting even more freaky, is the similarity in the on-field production from each player. Williams has only played one more game in the NFL than Maye, but their statistics are almost identical.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams has thrown just 62 passing yards more than Maye in their careers, with both quarterbacks surpassing 8,100 yards. Additionally, they each have over a 60% completion rating, with Maye completing 68.7% of passes and Williams completing 61.2%.

Each has thrown for 50 or more touchdowns, with Williams at the 50 mark and Maye edging seven more than his Thursday night counterpart. Williams, however, has the edge on Maye in turnovers, as he's thrown only 14 interceptions in comparison to Maye's 25.

Additionally, their rushing statistics give extremely similar outputs. Maye has run for just 69 more yards in his career (1,056 total rush yards) than Williams has, and his 7 touchdowns on the ground are two more than Chicago's dual-threat player.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs for a three-yard touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A History Between The Duo

While the second and third year success of both quarterbacks have built excitement for Thursday night's game, many forget that Maye and Williams met in a rookie year contest where the Patriots bested Chicago 19-3.

Nov 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Two years ago, an afternoon defined by elite defense overshadowed the rookie duel. The quarterbacks threw for a combined 304 yards and the singular touchdown of the game belonged to Ja'Lynn Polk on a two-yard pass from Maye. Williams was sacked nine times as the Patriot defense carried Maye to his first win in a completed game (the Patriots beat the New York Jets two games prior in a match that saw Maye exit early with an injury).

Thursday's Week 7 primetime bout will feature two teams that are forced to rely on their high-powered offenses. Williams, with his weapons Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, and Rome Odunze; and Maye, who's limited to a wide receiver room of just four, including the newly acquired and activated A.J. Brown.

"I've kind of grown up with Drake," shared the Bears quarterback. "Throughout the years we've grown up in the same class, been to the same camps. [He's] probably one of the guys I'm closer to in my class."

Drake Maye on Caleb Williams: pic.twitter.com/80iHGvMAxS — Sports Enjoyer (@ball_knower_19) October 20, 2026

Maye, who's been statistically the best quarterback in the NFL over the past three weeks, also had positive things to say about his draft classmate: "I don't know if I could do some of the things he could do. He's special in the way he can move and kinda escape and evade pressure."

Maye and Williams will meet Thursday night, in an attempt to hand their opponent a third loss on the season. The Bears are looking to find their groove with Williams back as their quarterback after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury, while the Patriots are riding Maye's hot hand in search of a fourth straight victory.

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