FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have three quarterbacks on their active roster, though just two of them will suit up this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

And yet, all three of them were heavily involved this week — either on the practice field or in the meeting rooms. Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton all played their part this week when it came to getting the gameplan down pat ahead of Sunday's road game.

Of course, Maye's fractured fibula is holding him out of the game and potentially for the rest of the season. Yet, head coach Mike Vrabel says that his 24-year-old captain remains engaged off the field.

"I think really positively, as far as just trying to manage his recovery, being around in the meetings and trying to support Tommy and Behren," Vrabel said after Friday's practice. "This is new for, I think, Drake and young players, especially a quarterback. It’s, how do they help as they're still learning and going through it?

"But he's played a lot of football, has won a lot of games. And so, I think he's probably just trying to figure out what the sweet spot is there for him to be able to provide input, help, be a conduit between the coaches, between (quarterbacks coach) Ashton (Grant) and between (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) and maybe the way that he saw things or something."

The hope is that Maye can come back at some point this season and avoid an IR stint. He remains on the active roster for now and will be listed on their inactives list on Sunday.

Until he can get back to playable health, the former first rounder will have to make his biggest impacts in the classroom.

"So again, that's been really positive, and I appreciate that attitude," Vrabel said. "I know that that's difficult, but no, it's all been very positive."

Tommy DeVito Was "Locked In" This Week

Nov 12, 2026; Munich, Germany; New England Patriots quarterbacks Drake Maye (10) and Tommy DeVito (16) run during practice at FC Bayern Munich training ground at Sabener Strasse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So without Maye lining up under center this week, the Patriots turn their attention to DeVito — who's making his first start since 2024.

Maye got hurt two weeks ago in Munich and DeVito was the one to come in immediately after. The Patriots had their bye week following that loss, so DeVito has been able to prepare for quite some time to make this start.

How did he look in practice handling that responsibility?

"I mean, again, preparation is great. The most important thing is our performance and our participation on Sunday," Vrabel said. "So, he was locked in, he was ready to go. Clearly, excited for the opportunity."

DeVito shared earlier in the week that he was in the facility during the bye week to get a jumpstart on the Week 12 preparations. The Patriots will have to try and get the best out of the player they gave a two-year extension to in the offseason.

Rookie Draft Pick Gets Increased Practice Reps

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) drops back to pass as quarterback Drake Maye (10) watches at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By promoting DeVito to the QB1 job, that means that Morton — the Patriots' seventh-round rookie — jumps up to the QB2 spot. He's been running the show team for a Chargers offense that's also going through troubles at the position this week.

Morton hasn't been anything more than New England's emergency third quarterback this season and is yet to take a meaningful snap in 2026. Still, the Patriots felt comfortable sticking with just two quarterbacks this week in practice.

"Good," Vrabel said on how Morton has handled the larger workload. "I mean, I think just even just the mechanics, the mannerisms and the operation, those are really good opportunities for those guys that do the show team, to play football, to work the motions, the timing, the cadence, go through what they're trying to see from the defense, how they move, how they would read the play out or how would they try to get the run game going.

"I think it's good to see an expanded role from him, an opportunity to get twice as many snaps as maybe what he was getting before."

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