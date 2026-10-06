FOXBORO — It was a shaky three weeks for Drake Maye. Plenty was said — on television, on the radio, on this website from yours truly — about the New England Patriots quarterback's less-than-idea start to the season, and how it might be time to be a tad worried.

But the NFL is a "what have you done for me lately" league, and Maye's recent performance against the Buffalo Bills (22-for-37, 269 passing yards, three touchdowns) has the Patriots right back into the thick of things in the AFC East.

And while pundits off the field might have wavered in their confidence in Maye, his teammates have kept the faith. The upset in Buffalo, which was capped off by a perfect, 23-yard touchdown throw to Efton Chism III late in the fourth, is the reason why the Patriots never got concerned with their captain.

"Everybody in here believes in him and knows what he can do and bring to this team," offensive tackle Will Campbell said about Maye, via MassLive's Mark Daniels. "And I think it showed."

It still wasn't the greatest showing from Maye, who turned the ball over two more times. He fumbled it after the pocket collapsed around him, and also threw a funky interception at the end of the first half (which led to a Bills field goal).

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And yet, Maye didn't wilt away. In the past games, especially in losses to Seattle and Jacksonville, he looked shaken, the confidence just not all the way there. This week? He looked like a changed man. Maye operated the huddle and line of scrimmage with conviction, and the results showed for themselves.

"I think that really has to exemplify what we want to be, who we want to be as a team and who we want to be as an organization," Mike Vrabel said Monday. "There's going to be things that happen, things that we don't plan for. But certainly, the play isn't over, the game isn't over, and I think that really sums up everything that we want to do."

There's still work to be done. Maye has yet to reach the level he was at a season ago. But beating the undefeated Bills in their home stadium has to count for something more than just a victory. If he can help snap Maye out of his September funk, this will be the start of another fun season.

His teammates see the work that the quarterback has put in. So this outcome might not have been as surprising to the roster as it was to the rest of the outside world.

"I see Drake every single day and he freaking works his ass off," rookie linebacker Erick Hunter told Patriots On SI. "I'm most impressed by his poise. The media might look at it one way, but I walk into the locker room with this guy. I'm in the training room with this guy. I'm at practice with this guy. He talks to everyboyd in the locker room, he's a really good leader."

Now Maye just needs to lead this team onto a winning streak — just like a season ago.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye #10 scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Extra Points:

In the locker room after the game, cornerback Charles Woods — who had left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury — shared that he suffered a stinger and was feeling alright physically. But he also made note of the fact that he was "pissed," potentially spurred by allowing a long touchdown to Keon Coleman late in the game. Woods stepped up and played well without Christian Gonzalez.

Taking out the postseason wins from a season ago, this Bills win has to be in the conversation for one of the best Patriots wins under Mike Vrabel. Going purely on regular season outcomes, it feels like the top three are (in any order) Week 5 last year against Buffalo, Week 16 last year against Baltimore and this most recent win. Considering the hole they dug themselves the first three games of the season, you could argue this one deserves the top spot on the podium.

Brenden Schooler, who remains on the non-football injury list with a back injury, traveled to Buffalo with the team. He's been practicing the past two weeks as he ramps back up to be activated to the 53-man roster. The Patriots still have an open spot on their active roster, likely for Schooler to fill at some point this week.

The Patriots had Ben Brown start at right guard, the third different player to start in three weeks. But Vrabel didn't officially give Brown the job heading into Week 5, saying Monday that it's "probably too quick for me to answer right now, just being less than 24 hours after the game, as far as a roster spot or positions." The team also has Walter Rouse and Matt Pryor on the active roster with right guard experience.

This week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders will feature a 25th anniversary celebration of the Patriots' first Super Bowl team in 2001. While some of that year's biggest faces might not be in attendance (Tom Brady, Bill Belichick), it's a nice touch that the ceremony will be during the game against the team that Brady owns a minority stake in.

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