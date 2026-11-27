FOXBORO — Earlier this week, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Drake Maye's spot on the roster and if the team might decide to move him to injured reserve.

"I think right now, he's not on the reserve list, he's not on injured reserve," Vrabel said Monday. "He's on the active roster, so that's where it is today. I think that those things are obviously fluid. But we want to try to give him every opportunity that we can to be back at some point in time."

Maye, with his fibula injury suffered in Week 10, hasn't been spotted once during the Patriots practices this week and won't end up playing this week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton will handle the quarterbacking duties on Sunday, and Maye will likely be inactive.

That is, unless they want to move him to IR and shut him down for at least four weeks. They might have to, but it's not an easy decision.

Right now, the Patriots have all 53 spots on their active roster filled, and offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and wide receiver Romeo Doubs both returned to practice this week. The Patriots have 21 days to elevate both players to the active roster or their seasons are done.

Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws downfield during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vera-Tucker seems like a plausible candidate to get back into the mix this week, especially with backup guards Walter Rouse (concussion protocol) and Ben Brown (knee) not 100% healthy. Doubs could also be activated considering A.J. Brown hasn't practiced either, but it feels like he's still a week away.

Can Patriots Operate This Year Without Maye?

But the Patriots would need to make room for those players and Maye — who's timeline was reportedly at six weeks — is an easy candidate to shut down. Sitting at 5-5, the Patriots are still in the mix for the postseason, but it's hard to imagine anything more than a Wild Card exit.

They also only have one return designation remaining for the regular season, so if they put Maye on IR and then suffer more injuries, that could tie the Patriots' hands into a knot.

There's a lot for the Patriots to consider when it comes to potentially shutting Maye down for the next four weeks. It would solidify DeVito under center during a stretch against some pretty tough teams (the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs are next up) and might signal that Maye's third season is over.

There are players that could easily be cut and re-signed to the practice squad (offensive guard Greg Van Roten and safety Mike Brown are potential choices). But placing Maye on IR would really limit the amount of flexibility the Patriots would have heading into December.

At some point, Vera-Tucker and Doubs are going to return. The Patriots might as well put the injured Maye off to the side and let him get healthy without the cloud of potentially rushing back hanging over his head.

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