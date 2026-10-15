Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Full Participant in Practice for the First Time in 2 Weeks

On Wednesday, cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) returned to New England Patriots practice after missing two straight weeks of practice. One day later, he was upgraded to a full participant in their fully-padded session.

The fourth-year star was sidelined after sustaining a shoulder injury in the Patriots' Week 3 game against Jacksonville. Following six-straight "did not participate" practice designations, Gonzalez was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday. A day later, he's back in full pads and participating in every drill.

A Motivated Recovery

Gonzalez told the media on Wednesday that he was feeling, "good, ready to go for Sunday." He also said, "I've been itching, kind of going a little crazy when I'm not getting to play."

The 24-year-old had his rookie season cut short with a labrum injury in 2023. His injury history extends to following two seasons where in 2024, he suffered a concussion and in 2025, he started the season with a hamstring injury.

The 2024 second-team All-Pro cornerback made history in the offseason by signing a four-year, $135 million extension with $130 million guaranteed. The contract, announced a day before the start of the 2026 season, made Gonzalez the highest paid at his position in the NFL.

On Thursday, Patriots defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr told media members, "It's always great to have (No.) 0 out there. ... He's been flying around, good energy, good communication with the guys. Doesn't look like he missed a step, and we're excited to have him out there for sure."

Patriots defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr on CB Christian Gonzalez: Flying around out there, doesn’t look like he missed a step. pic.twitter.com/W4W54BuWpW — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 15, 2026

Instant Impact For Sunday's Matchup vs NYJ

With the 2023 first-round pick returning to the lineup, the Patriots become larger favorites over the New York Jets (2-3).

With cornerback Carlton Davis (neck) still sidelined in practice, Gonzalez's lockdown coverage will be needed to contain the likes of Garrett Wilson, who's been the Jets' leading receiver through five games.

Sep 19, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball against New England Patriots cornerbacks Marcus Jones (25) and Christian Gonzalez (0) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Additionally, New York could have rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. back from an ankle injury, and Adonai Mitchell back from a finger injury.

Last week, along with Gonzalez and Davis, the Patriots were without defensive backs Karon Prunty and Channing Canada — both rehabbing hamstring injuries. As a result, the team trotted out just three active cornerbacks to face the Las Vegas Raiders' passing attack.

While Canada was listed as limited participant in Thursday's practice, having the 24-year-old star back on the field to face a divisional opponent, in what some are calling a trap game, makes all the difference for this banged up Patriots secondary.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After receiving an historic extension, Gonzalez will almost certainly suit up for the Patriots on Sunday for his fourth game of the season.

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