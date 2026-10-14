Patriots Week 6 Injury Report: A.J. Brown Returns, OTs Banged Up Bad

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have gone through a lot of injuries these last five weeks. They've been forced to put more players on injured reserve at this point in the season (19) than they did all of last season. They've been banged up, but have still won two-straight games to improve to 3-2.

But they're getting some players back this week ahead of their matchup with the New York Jets.

"I mean, I think that we'll just focus on this week and see if guys are ready to go," Mike Vrabel said Wednesday about handling injuries ahead of this week and next week's Thursday Night Football game. "We obviously know we have a shortened week next week. It can’t impact our decisions to try to do everything we can to win this week. Then we’ll figure out where we are after that."

Here's the initial injury report for the Patriots, including some returners off of injured reserve.

Patriots on Active Roster Wednesday, Oct. 14 Status CB Carlton Davis DID NOT PARTICIPATE (neck) CB Karon Prunty DID NOT PARTICIPATE (hamstring) RB TreVeyon Henderson LIMITED (ankle) WR A.J. Brown (IR) LIMITED (ankle) OT Morgan Moses LIMITED (foot) OT Will Campbell LIMITED (knee) OT Marcus Bryant (IR) LIMITED (ankle) EDGE Dre'Mont Jones LIMITED (shoulder) LB Christian Elliss LIMITED (chest) CB Christian Gonzalez LIMITED (shoulder) CB Marcus Jones LIMITED (ankle) CB Channing Canada LIMITED (hamstring) CB Charles Woods LIMITED (shoulder S Kevin Byard LIMITED (chest) S Craig Woodson LIMITED (shoulder) QB Drake Maye FULL (right shoulder)

Here's the Jets' initial injury report for Week 6, including a few major pieces of their offense sidelined.

Jets on Active Roster Wednesday, Oct. 14 Status RB Breece Hall DID NOT PARTICIPATE (quad) WR Adonai Mitchell DID NOT PARTICIPATE (finger) OG Dylan Parham DID NOT PARTICIPATE (knee) EDGE Joseph Ossai DID NOT PARTICIPATE (ankle) WR Omar Cooper Jr. (IR) LIMITED (ankle) TE Kenyon Sadiq LIMITED (concussion) S Dane Belton LIMITED (knee) LB Kiko Mauigoa FULL (quad)

One Massive Returner On Offense:

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest story for the Patriots? The return of A.J. Brown, who missed Weeks 2 through 5 with a high-ankle sprain. He was designated to return off of IR this week, and will work to try and play this week against a Jets team he should thrive against.

But the Patriots aren't sure yet how he'll impact the offense ... or if he'll even be activated by Saturday. The Patriots will have three weeks to officially decide if they'll remove him off of IR and stick him on the 53-man roster.

"He hasn't been out there, so I can't tell you until we actually see it," Vrabel said. "He hasn't been out there for four weeks, so we'll get him back out there practicing and see if he's ready to go in a couple days. And if not, then we have a 21-day window, and we'll go from there."

Brown participated in practice, going through drills with his receivers coach, Todd Downing. There didn't seem to be any limitations in how he looked (at least when reporters were present).

A.J. Brown goes through a catch possession drill with WRs coach Todd Downing: pic.twitter.com/ipUvbBZmUx — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) October 14, 2026

The Patriots also started the 21-day window for second-year offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, who was placed on IR ahead of the regular season with an ankle injury.

How To Replace Banged Up RB, OT

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week against the Raiders, the Patriots lost both TreVeyon Henderson and Will Campbell in a matter of minutes. Both players would leave the game and wouldn't return, and after tests on Monday, could end up missing some time.

When reporters were present during Wednesday's practice, neither of them were spotted on the field with their teammates. Campbell did speak prior to going out to practice, but he only participated in a limited capacity.

When Campbell was ruled out, the Patriots turned to first round rookie Caleb Lomu. He would play pretty good football from the left side — allowing just one pressure in 47 snaps.

"I think all the times that they have to be able to get some game action, whether that's at the jumbo tight end or getting some snaps in there at different times in practice and being able to work on both sides is critical," Vrabel said Monday on Lomu's first month. "I think that's something that the swing tackle has to be able to do. He has to be ready to go in the game. I know he's working hard, and he's going to try to take advantage of whatever opportunity comes his way."

As for how the Patriots can replace Henderson's skills at running back, they'll have to rely a lot on third-string Corey Kiner, and practice squad players Lan Larison and Hassan Haskins. The team had Haskins in the building during the preseason and the first two weeks of the season, but just signed him back this week just in case.

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