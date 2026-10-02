Patriots Rule CB Christian Gonzalez Out, Make Additional Injury Designation

FOXBORO — Already in a 1-2 hole this season, the New England Patriots didn't get any good news as they near their AFC East battle with the Buffalo Bills. Speaking to reporters following the team's final practice of the week, head coach Mike Vrabel shared that cornerback Christian Gonzalez will be out on Sunday with a shoulder injury.

Vrabel also said that defensive tackle Christian Barmore will also be out with a shoulder injury.

"Neither Christian will be up this week," Vrabel said. "Both those guys, Barmore and Gonzalez, will be out. That'll be the only ones that have an out designation."

Quarterback Drake Maye — who was a full participant all week with a right shoulder injury — will play without any designation.

Gonzalez missed all three of the Patriots practices this week, despite being spotted in the locker room and chatting with reporters at his locker. He was previously scheduled to speak to the media on Wednesday, but that was canceled.

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This isn't good news at all for the Patriots, who are looking to knock off the 3-0 Bills from their top perch in the division. Losing Gonzalez, who was likely going to line up against D.J. Moore, is a blow to the secondary. Now, Charles Woods will be the top option to replace Gonzalez outside the numbers. That's not a new spot for him, as he stepped in to fill the hole Carlton Davis left in Week 2 with a neck injury.

Gonzalez has been a superstar on the field since being drafted 17th overall in 2023, but injuries have really hampered him. After playing four games as a rookie, Gonzalez's season was cut short after he tore his labrum. One year later, he suffered a concussion and missed the final game of the season. In 2025, Gonzalez was inactive for the first three games of the year as he dealt with a hamstring injury he suffered in the summer.

It did look like Gonzalez got banged up a bit last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He made a hard tackle in the first quarter, and was promptly checked out by trainers on the bench. Gonzalez would remain in the game until the score got out of hand and he was taken out for a backup.

"I think he's done really well," defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr said Thursday. "He's shown up in the run game. He's had some physicality in his vision-and-break stuff. He's done great in covering, in man and zone, and mixing it up. And he's been a savvy player. He's been communicating. I think he's had a really strong start. Obviously, he's a special piece to ot defense, and he continues to be. I think he's had a great start."

Who'll Need To Step Up On Defensive Line?

The Patriots will also have to replace Barmore up front. Losing him will force both Cory Durden and DaQuan Jones (a former Bills player) into larger roles. Through three games, Durden has recorded four tackles, while Jones has added two of his own.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots will travel to Buffalo on Saturday afternoon for their Week 4 battle in Western New York. If they want to pull out the victory and regain some positioning in the division, they'll have to do it without their top defensive player.

"That's just what the situation is," Vrabel said. "There's nothing we can do about it. We can make sure that the guys that are plating are ready."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!