Patriots Continue To Trim Roster, Release Veteran RB

One day after the team released wide receiver John Jiles and tight end Marshall Lang, the New England Patriots continue to retool their roster following the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald, the Patriots are cutting ties with veteran running back Elijah Mitchell. He had spent a brief time in New England at the end of last season before signing the dotted line on a futures deal in February.

Mitchell, 27, was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers back in 2021 in the sixth round (194th overal). He became an instant star that year, setting the franchise record for rushing yards by a rookie (963) to go with six total touchdowns. He was never able to truly replicate his rookie-year success, as an MCL sprain in 2022 and a hamstring injury in 2024 hampered his on-field success.

After the 2024 season, which he spent the entirety of it on injured reserve, the Kansas City Chiefs signed him to a one-year deal the next year. He only played in one game before being let go on Dec. 20. Three days later, the Patriots signed him to the practice squad. He lasted until Jan. 14, where they let him go mid-postseason.

September 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) carries the football during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

He was one of 11 people to sign a futures contract following the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Why Did New England Cut Mitchell?

Going into the 2026 season, Mitchell was already in a tight positional battle. Along with Lan Larison and Terrell Jennings, the veteran was competing for the third running back spot on the active roster. Before the draft, it would have appeared that Jennings had the upper hand for that spot, and Mitchell was stuck on the outside looking in.

That's since changed, as the Patriots selected Alabama running back Jam Miller in the seventh round of last week's draft. That eventually led to the annual post-draft trimming of the roster, as several players near the bottom of the depth chart find their way out to make room.

The Patriots also added to the running back room through undrafted free agency. A source told Patriots On SI that they signed UCF's Myles Montgomery to a contract, bumping the total running backs on the roster to seven. Mitchell appears to be the lone one out.

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