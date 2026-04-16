Patriots Super Bowl MVP to Announce NFL Draft Pick

New England Patriots legend Deion Branch always seemed to rise to the occasion during moments when the spotlight was at its brightest.

Accordingly, the two-time Super Bowl champion is once again being called upon to share in one of the team’s signature events of the upcoming NFL season. In accordance with the league’s “Legends” initiative, Branch has been chosen to announce the Patriots’ selections made on day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Pats currently hold two such picks which are set to be made on April 24 in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania — the 63rd overall choice in the second round followed by the 95th pick in the third. The first round of the draft will kick off on April 23, with rounds 2 and 3 on the 24th. The three-day extravaganza will conclude on April 25 with the final four rounds.

Deion Branch is a Patriots Legend

Feb 06, 2005; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New England Patriots receiver Deion Branch (right) is interviewed by Terry Bradshaw (left) after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium. The Patriots won the game 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | Imagn Images

Largely considered one of the premier receivers in franchise history, Branch was a second-round draft pick (65 overall) by the Patriots in 2002. The Albany, GA native spent a combined seven seasons over two separate stints with the Pats, appearing in a total of 89 regular season games and 14 playoff contests. During his Patriots tenure, Branch caught 384 passes for 5,149 yards and 28 touchdowns.

While he remained one of quarterback Tom Brady’s most-reliable targets throuhgout his time with the Patriots, Branch truly shined in the postseason. He was a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning rings in 2003 in Super Bowl XXXVIII, and in 2004 in Super Bowl XXXIX. In New England’s 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Branch tied a Super Bowl record with 11 catches for 133 yards. He was named Super Bowl MVP, the first wide receiver to do so since 1989.

After spending four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, as well as a brief stay with the Indianapolis Colts in 2013, Branch officially retired from the NFL in 2014. He finished his NFL career having compiled 518 receptions for 6,644 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Branch is presently serving as wide receivers coach at Louisville, where he spent two seasons as a collegiate standout receiver. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in both 2000 and 2001, and has been inducted into the Louisville Ring of Honor. He also served as interim head coach for Louisville's appearance in the2022 Fenway Bowl — to date, his only appearance as a head coach.

In addition to the day 2 selections to be announced by Branch, the Patriots have nine additional picks: Nos. 31, 125, 131, 171, 191, 198, 202, 212, and 247.

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