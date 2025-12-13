Source: Patriots Placing Terrell Jennings on IR

The New England Patriots have been dealt another blow in the injury department.

A source tells Patriots on SI that the team has placed running back Terrell Jennings on injured reserve with a concussion, knocking him out for the next four games of the season. The plan is for Jennings to return to the postseason as the Patriots' No. 3 back.

Jennings has been dealing with multiple injuries this season, and this concussion -- suffered against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 13 -- knocked him out of the game. He hasn't been spotted at practice since the injury. He did participate in a community toy drive earlier this week, but did not suit up for the Patriots during their prep for the Buffalo Bills.

Jennings Becomes The 12th Patriot On IR This Year

In his spot will be D'Ernest Johnson, the veteran running back who Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said would be joining the active roster. Johnson, like Jennings, had been called up three times from the practice squad to the gameday roster, and needed to be signed to be able to play. Jennings had signed to the 53-man roster earlier this season.

The running back position has been weird for New England this year. Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson have been the two mainstays in a rushing attack that's been teetering between solid and disappointing in 2025. Antonio Gibson was placed on IR with a torn ACL after the first matchup with the Bills, and the team has seen a rotation of players come and go from the practice squad.

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (26) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In his time in uniform, Jennings had been a productive player. In seven games, he's rushed the ball 23 times for 73 yards and what was his first career score against the Atlanta Falcons. He's also caught the only pass that was thrown to him for nine yards.

Earlier in the year, Vrabel praised the second-year running back.

“Well, one, I think he’s a great teammate,” Vrabel said. “I think he cares about the team. He’s able to play on special teams, he’s able to play on fourth down. He’s got a toughness to him, and I think he’s improved.”

Jennings will now be ruled out for the following games: Week 15 against the Bills, Week 16 against the Ravens, Week 17 against the Jets and Week 18 against the Dolphins.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!