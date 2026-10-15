Patriots DT Leonard Taylor III Pays Respect to Fan Favorite With 'Fire' Sack Celebration

FOBXORO — After Leonard Taylor III wrapped up Kirk Cousins in the second half of the New England Patriots' 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, he got up off the ground and immediately knew what his celebration was going to be.

He raised his right arm up to the sky and dragged it across his face. It was an ode to former Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon, who made that motion (along with his red sleeves under his playing jersey) iconic in New England.

For any Patriots fan who saw that celebration and smiled, Taylor did it intentionally.

"I seen that brodie play here and he popped up on my for you page one day scrolling," he told Patriots On SI in the locker room Thursday. "Then I see he played for the Pats. Then I see his celebration after getting sacks, and I was like, 'that's fire.'

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III (93) tackles Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I was telling (defensive tackle Jeremiah) Pharms, I'm like, 'That's tough.' It was just a coincidence I got on the red sleeves and all that. ... Next thing I know, I just did it."

The sack came pretty late in a game that the Patriots had in the bag already. At that point, Taylor got some snaps along the defensive line. He finished the game with just 11 defensive snaps, but made that one count.

Matt Judon, Meet Leonard Taylor III

Taylor, in his second season with the Patriots, never overlapped with Judon in New England. He wasn't ever a teammate with the 34-year-old veteran. Still, Taylor is aware of what Judon — and his red sleeves — meant for the Patriots and their fans.

"They were putting his images, the little gif. They spammed his gifs all under my post, all on Twitter," Taylor said of the fans commenting on his social media posts of the celebration.

Respect cuh 🦇!! pic.twitter.com/Muq3HcrI6c — Leonard Taylor III (@LTthegoat_) October 13, 2026

But the defensive tackle isn't the only one who's used Judon as inspiration. Gabe Jacas, who didn't even notice that Taylor hit the celebration, said after being drafted that he modeled his game after Judon.

"I didn't know that was his signature celebration," Jacas told Patriots On SI on Taylor's sack. "So once I seen it on social media, I thought that was pretty cool that he hit it. It was pretty cool. I just didn't know that point in time."

Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) celebrates sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Judon's Tenure In New England Was Elite

The Patriots signed Judon in free agency ahead of the 2021 season to a four-year, $56 million contract. That season, he burst onto the scene and racked up 12.5 sacks. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022, and instantly became one of the shining stars on some of the dullest Patriots teams.

Ultimately, the Patriots would trade Judon away prior to the 2024 season for a 2025 third round pick. Through more transactions, the Patriots eventually ended up the picks that landed them center Jared Wilson, edge rusher Bradyn Swinson (who was released in August) and offensive tackle Caleb Lomu. Judon's New England tenure ended with133 total tackles, 32 career sacks and 62 quarterback hits.

Taylor says he'll consider doing the celebration again if he racks up another sack. But made sure to credit the one who made it popular.

"If brodie accepts," Taylor laughed. "It's kind of his."

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