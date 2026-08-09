Leonard Taylor Feels Blessed as He Earns Larger Role With Patriots

If you had to make the New England Patriots' 53-man roster for 2026 right now, the top three defensive tackles would be Christian Barmore, Milton Williams and Cory Durden. That much is certain.

But who'd be the fourth? Right now, the leader in the clubhouse is Leonard Taylor III. The third-year player, who's in his first full season in New England, has spent most of the year as the fourth defensive tackle in training camp.

He's caused several pressures up the middle during team drills, and swatted down a pass in Friday's team scrimmage. After spending most of last year as a practice squad player, he's gotten a larger chance to showcase his talents on the active roster.

"It feels good. We all coming together. You know, we're putting in the work, especially the d-line," Taylor told reporters last week about how the summer has been. "So it's been real good."

Taylor originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2024. After spending more than a season with the Jets, the AFC East rival cut him loose. The Patriots swiped him up -- mostly under the radar -- as a depth piece.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) throws a pass against New England Patriots defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III (93) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor's Success Last Year Has Bled Into 2026

In the weeks that followed, Taylor became a player who would earn an elevation each game. His crowning moment? Deflecting Wil Lutz's field goal in the AFC Championship last January to help send New England to the Super Bowl.

The 24-year-old is happy to now have a full calendar year to work with the Patriots, a question that got a sly smile out of him when asked.

"I mean, it's a big difference, you know, coming from one organization to this organization," Taylor said. "Just knowing that I'm welcomed here, I got the opportunity to perform and every chance I got to go out there. So it's a big blessing. It's great to be here."

In seven total games last year, Taylor recorded nine tackles, a quarterback hit and the aforementioned field goal block. His journey to where he is right now has rubbed off on his teammates.

"My boy Lenny T," Barmore laughed earlier in camp when asked about Taylor's growth. "Everybody see what he go through ... I'm proud of him, everybody's proud of him."

"I'm still picking stuff, picking stuff up every day," Taylor said. "You know, continue to learn each and every day. It's always something new to learn, but I feel pretty comfortable where I'm at. Just going out there, playing my best ball for real."

Patriots defense linesmen Leonard Taylor III waves during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Where Will Taylor Fit In?

Last year, the Patriots had a deep defensive tackle room. Barmore, Williams and Durden were there, but so was Khyiris Tonga -- who left in free agency to join the Kansas City Chiefs. Tonga's departure opened up a gap for some of the younger players on the roster (including Eric Gregory and Joshua Farmer) to earn a role.

But 12 training camp practices in, that spot is looking like Taylor's.

"I feel like I'm more comfortable knowing what I got to do," he said about what's changed from last year to this year. "I get to go out there and play my ball. ... I get to go out there and dominate, for real.

While Taylor spent most of his time in 2025 on special teams, he's open for a larger role along the defensive line.

It doesn't matter where he's lining up, it's clear that Taylor is pumped to be back in New England for another season ... and wants to keep last year's winning success rolling into 2026.

"I feel like whatever it takes to help the team, at the end of the day, I'll do whatever," Taylor said. "But just go out there and play my role for real and get my opportunities whenever I get it.

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