FOXBORO –– Following the injury to New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, there is a high chance that the team is forced to roll into the remainder of the season with Tommy DeVito as its starter.

That is, unless, the Patriots throw their hat in the ring for former Pittsburgh Steelers signal caller Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player was benched on Tuesday night, then released on Wednesday.

So, should New England make a call to Rodgers' agent to express interest? Here are the biggest reasons why the Patriots should, and shouldn't, place their bid in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes.

Why They Should: AFC is Wide Open

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes the ball during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England currently sits at 5-5, one spot out of the playoff picture. If the Patriots finish the season with a 9-8 record, that could be enough to sneak into postseason play. Their best chance to make it could be by moving past the Steelers, who are 6-4 and are moving forward with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback.

Plus, if the Patriots make the playoffs, it could extend their season long enough for Maye to be back under center throughout January.

Why They Shouldn't: Too Much Drama

Signing Rodgers means you get everything that comes with him. The 42-year-old consistenly stays in the spotlight as much as humanly possible and has had plenty of controversy surrounding him.

In case you missed it - Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow:



- Found out he was inactive from Pat Freiermuth

- Rodgers is a “concerned friend” on McCarthy’s health

- Mike McCarthy was snoring in meetings and showing up late

- McCarthy was missing walk-throughs, team meetings, QB… — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) November 25, 2026

In fact, the former superstar quarterback aired on Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show. All in all, to sign a borderline PR nightmare in hopes of salvaging a broken season may not be the wisest decision.

Why They Should: Better Than Tommy DeVito

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, there's a reason why Rodgers came into this season as a starting quarterback. Although he is far past his prime, he has flashed a handful of vintage throws over the past couple of years.

New England still has a fighting chance at making the playoffs, and Rodgers' combination of talent and experience could give the Patriots a much-needed push in the right direction.

Why They Shouldn't: No True Need For New QB

Signing Rodgers would send a message throughout the Patriots locker room that the team does not trust DeVito with the keys in his hand. After moving on from QB Joshua Dobbs in the offseason in favor of signing DeVito to a two-year deal, that is the exact opposite sentiment that should be sent.

Plus, even with the wide open AFC and the fact that Rodgers has flashed some high-level moments, what are the odds that New England could actually stumble into the playoffs?

Verdict: Resounding NO

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) prepares to throw a pass in the third quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Bengals improved to 7-2 on the season with a 38-18 win over the Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What would be worse than a Patriots squad struggling with its culture and identity? A Patriots squad struggling with its culture and identity while simultaneously rostering Aaron Rodgers.

In 2026, the gap between Rodgers and DeVito is not large enough to justify bringing in a diva at quarterback who is not afraid to air out team leaders any time he feels like joining The Pat McAfee show.

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