Drake Maye Feels More Comfortable With Josh McDaniels, Patriots Offense

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels re-joined the New England Patriots coaching staff in 2025, with the upcoming year thus meaning it will be quarterback Drake Maye's second year under the OC.

Speaking to reporters after the team's second OTA practice of the year, Maye made note of the fact that having a year of experience with McDaniels under his belt will naturally lead to a greater understanding of how to operate the offense.

"It's naturally going to be more comfortable," Maye said. "Being in the huddle, saying the play calls, knowing why we're running the plays, kind of takes the next level of details inside each play, and I think it's fun, getting to have new guys in the offense, and me try to teach them what I know about it, and what I think will be best for us to execute.

"It's nice, getting another year in on the same offense ... It's great to have an offensive mind of Coach McDaniels, and our office coaches are great. So, really looking forward to that."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Maye is entering his third year of experience in the NFL and is coming off a 2025 season where he was named to his first All-Pro team. The North Carolina alum became the second player in Patriots history (following Tom Brady in 2012) to record at least a 135.0 passer rating, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown in a single game against the Miami Dolphins.

Maye also added that in his second year under McDaniels, their offense is focused on avoiding negative plays and looking into execution.

"As an offense we're just trying to keep the ball moving forward," Maye said. 'Little things about execution and inside of each play go a long way with us."

Josh McDaniels' History with New England QBs

The 2026 season will be McDaniels' 20th season with New England, and his 15th as the team's offensive coordinator over three separate stints. In some of his previous 13 seasons as offensive coordinator, McDaniels has guided the offense to eight top-10 rankings, including the NFL's No. 1 ranked offense in 2007, 2012 and 2017.

McDaniels was originally promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2004, and would be first promoted to OC in 2006. He has plenty of experience with New England QBs and offensive schemes — Maye building off his 2025 Pro Bowl nod and Super Bowl LX appearance should be no problem in Maye and McDaniels' second year together.

Comparisons between Brady and Maye have already started despite Maye's young age of 23, but should McDaniels and Maye continue to gel, Maye will certainly be able to establish himself as an accomplished quarterback in his own right.

"We're going to bring it every day, and I think that's what this identity and what we're building here is starting to become," Maye said.

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