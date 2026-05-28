What Caleb Lomu Showed at Patriots OTAs: Where Is The Rookie Lining Up?

FOXBORO --- Caleb Lomu spent the New England Patriots' rookie minicamp at left tackle. That was the position he played at Utah, where he played his way into a first round draft pick.

Was Lomu on the left side during the team's first open OTA practice?

That wasn't the case, as Lomu spent most of his day on the right sie of the offensive line. The 22-year-old rookie worked into the starting unit at right tackle, switching in with veteran Morgan Moses throughout the session.

Before the practice even began, Mike Vrabel gave reporters a little preview about where Lomu would spend most of his time during OTAs. Newsflash: Nothing is set in stone, but it's looking like the right side is going to be his home.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots 2025-2026 tackle Caleb Lomu (74) talks to a member of the coaching staff and tackle Lorenz Metz (72) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"I think he's going to have the ability to play both sides," the head coach said. "I can report that he'll be on the right today. He might get some snaps on the left. But you guys know how this goes. We played 10 linemen last year. We're going to have to have five good ones that can protect Drake (Maye), as well as a swing tackle."

Lomu Spending Time At RT In OTAs

Lomu didn't end up getting snaps on the left -- that was reserved for second-year Will Campbell. The Patriots have continued to echo that Campbell, last year's first round pick, is remaining at left tackle. But that doesn't mean the Patriots couldn't decide to kick him inside to guard.

The Patriots revamped their offensive line over the past two seasons, bringing in Campbell and Lomu in the first round, while drafted center Jared Wilson and signing Alijah Vera-Tucker. That doesn't mean that issues didn't arise in 2025. Both Campbell and Wilson suffered injuries late in the season, and didn't look themselves in the postseason.

As for Lomu, his spot in the starting five might not be concrete, but should he provide an upgrade over Moses, Campbell or anyone else, he won't be held off the field.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) works with tackle Dametrious Crownover (68) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Did He Only Work With Starters?

"He's been an unbelievably coachable player," Vrabel said. "He's young, he's big, he's athletic, and he's willing to learn. He's excited about learning. So, where he plays, we want to end up with the five best linemen."

In the open practice, Lomu took eight snaps with the starting offense at right tackle. He didn't get any reps with any other unit, or on the left side during 11-on-11s. It's really hard to judge how an offensive lineman like Lomu is progressing when there isn't any true contact. The players don't have pads on, and defensive lineman are told to let up after their first steps.

Behind the scenes though, Vrabel was happy about how Lomu is adapting to his new digs.

"There's a lot of different ways to coach football and what you believe," he said. "Some of the techniques are different, and I think he's really embraced those. ... I'm excited about where he's at. Where he's going to eventually be, I don't think I can answer that right now."

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