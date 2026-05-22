Here's Why Patriots Offensive Line Should Shine, Rookie or Not

The lasting impression of the New England Patriots offensive line from a season ago wasn't great. They allowed six sacks in the Super Bowl against Seattle, and 21 throughout the entire postseason. It's part of the reason why they went out and selected two offensive tackles in the draft, and signed two guards in undrafted free agency.

With the Patriots addressing needs up front, the group should be a lot better in 2026 than they were in the back-half of 2025. After all, protecting Drake Maye and keeping him upright is the team's top priority -- now and in the long haul.

There are several new faces in the offensive line room for New England, and plenty of returners. Here's a few thoughts on each offensive lineman heading into OTAs next week, and how each of them can help the Patriots this summer.

No. 51 - James Hudson, OT

Hudson signed a free agent contract with the team after spending last season with the New York Giants. He's on a one-year deal, so he's far from promised a spot on the roster. But he has experience at tackle, and could potentially kick inside as a top guard backup.

At first, it seemed like Hudson would be one of the Patriots' primary swing tackles, but after the team went out and drafted two, that road to the 53-man roster is a bit bumpier than it was back in March.

No. 52 - Marcus Bryant, OT

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (52) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Like Hudson, Bryant is competing for one of the backup tackle spots. Entering his second season, he didn't play much as a rookie on offense, but was able to get some run on special teams units. Bryant had a strong preseason coming out of Missouri last year, but is now in a numbers game for his job.

No. 55 - Jared Wilson, C (Projected Starter)

Drafted to be the Patriots' long-term answer at center, Wilson is moving back to his normal position after an offseason trade of Garrett Bradbury. The Georgia alum spent last season at left guard, and played well above average for an out-of-position rookie. He'll now kick inside to anchor New England's unit.

With Wilson in the middle of the line, it should help bring some cohesion to the entire group. He's flanked by two veterans besides him at guard (Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mike Onwenu) and has already formed a chemistry with Maye under center. It will be an easy adjustment for Wilson.

No. 61 - Sebastian Gutierrez, OT

One of the team's futures signings a year ago. Gutierrez first arrived in New England back in 2022 on the practice squad for a short while. It took a few years, but the 27-year-old eventually returned in 2025. Gutierrez would need a historic training camp to crack the roster, and likely projects as a practice squad stash right now.

No. 63 - Mehki Butler, OG

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Mehki Butler (63) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

I'm high on Butler in this offense, who earned a roster spot after trying out at rookie minicamp a year ago. He didn't get any run during the regular season or postseason, but remained on the practice squad and signed a futures deal. The team is fairly weak at guard depth, and a strong summer could go a long way towards sticking around for the second-year player.

No. 64 - Jacob Rizy, C/G

Rizy is in the same boat as Butler and the other young, interior backups. There's solid talent at the top of the depth chart, but if a player or two goes down, there is going to be a need for some replacements. Rizy played all over the offensive line in college for Harvard and Florida State, and could be a Ben Brown-type player waiting in the wings (more on him later on).

No. 66 - Will Campbell, OT (Projected Starter)

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) works with a member of the coaching staff during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The crown jewel of last year's draft, Campbell held his own at left tackle before an MCL injury really derailed his play. When he returned to the lineup, he just wasn't the same player and it was more than obvious in the playoffs. The fourth overall draft pick allowed14 pressures against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, and questions emerged about his future at blindside.

The Patriots have stuck by Campbell and given him a vote of confidence. With a season under his belt and the knowlege of what it takes to succeed in the NFL, one would expect Campbell to really find his groove. If he struggles again this year, the chatter about him kicking to guard becomes really real.

No. 67 - Andrew Rupcich, OG

Rupcich -- the former NAIA star at Culver-Stockton -- was on the team's practice squad for most of last season, and is sticking around for his first Patriots training camp. Like it's been said before, the need for guards is evident at this point, and he could easily remain in the organization on either the roster or practice squad.

No. 68 - Dametrious Crownover, OT

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) works on drills with tackle Dametrious Crownover (68) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England lost Thayer Munford Jr. and Vederian Lowe from a season ago. Crownover is the likely favorite to take over one of their jobs as a backup swing tackle. The Texas A&M draft pick spent most of his time on the right side, but has been open about swapping sides and playing left tackle. Right now, Crownover should get plenty of snaps as a jumbo tight end in goal line packages.

No. 69 - JonDarius Morgan, OG

Morgan began his college career at South Carolina before transferring to UAB for his final two seasons. The 6-foot-3 rookie has gotten snaps at both tackle and guard, but really settled in at right guard this past season. He's one of the players stashed way at the bottom of the roster right now.

No. 70 - Caedan Wallace, G/T

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caedan Wallace (70) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In all honesty, Wallace has been getting the short end of the stick plenty of times. Originally drafted as a potential anchor at left tackle, he's been bounced around the offensive line and eventually switched to guard last summer. He's on the outside looking in for a roster spot, but has the talent that a former third round pick needs to have to remain for another year.

No. 71 - Mike Onwenu, OG (Projected Starter)

You can make the argument that Onwenu has been the most consistent Patriots player this decade. The former sixth rounder has been a mainstay on the right side of the line since getting drafted in 2020, and is now entering a contract season.

Do the Patriots retain his services past this season? We will find out soon enough, but he has the talent in both pass protection and in the run game to remain a life-long New Englander. His experience should also help Jared Wilson as he navigates what it takes to play center at this level.

No. 72 - Lorenz Metz, OT

The Patriots' roster right now is at 91 player, and that's because of Metz. The German has been granted a roster exemption through the international pathway program and should be a player kept on the practice squad for the entire season. Whether he actually plays or not is yet to be seen.

No. 74 - Caleb Lomu, OT

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) warms up during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

For the second-straight season, the Patriots spent their first rounder on an offensive tackle. But unlike Campbell in 2025, Lomu's projections out of the gate are a bit murky. Is he a right tackle? Will he stay at left tackle? Does he move inside and play guard?

Right now, it doesn't seem like the Utah rookie will be in the starting lineup. Ideally, you'd have him play right tackle for the long-term future after this season (with some extra OL packages sprinkled in here and there), but don't get your hopes up for a lot of Lomu in 2026.

No. 75 - Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG (Projected Starter)

The team decided to move Jared Wilson to center, creating a hole at left guard. They went out and signed one of the best ones in the market in Vera-Tucker. Now, he's been hurt almoste every single season since he was drafted in 2021, but when he's on the field, he's a difference maker.

If Vera-Tucker can remain healthy, he'll be a god-send for Maye and the Patriots offense.

No. 76 - Morgan Moses, OT (Projected Starter)

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

If Lomu won't go at right tackle, the incumbent option is just as good. The veteran Moses is entering his second year on a three-year contract, and was the Patriots' best offensive lineman during the playoffs last January. Should he continuing playing at that level, he'll remain a key cog in the operation.

But he turned 35 in March and isn't getting any younger. His ceiling can't get much higher and the Patriots know what they're going to get in the vet. He may be the first to be replaced on the offensive line, but it wouldn't be because of his play on the field.

No. 77 - Ben Brown, C/G

Brown has been one of the best finds out of New England over the last few years. He's been the top backup option at both center and guard, and has played very well when he's needed. He inked a contract extension to kick off the offseason, and should be the best interior reserve for the whole year.

Ultimately, the Patriots' starting five (Campbell, Vera-Tucker, Wilson, Onwenu and Moses) is more than capable of being a really strong group for a team in Super Bowl contention. Do they have the needed depth to sustain that success if someone goes down? On paper, yes.

It's still ways away from the first meaningful snap being taken, but New England should be pumped about the group of linemen getting rolled out this season.

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