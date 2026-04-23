Patriots Issue Statement On Mike Vrabel's Looming Draft Absence

The New England Patriots have released a statement in support of head coach Mike Vrabel, who is reportedly set to seek counseling this weekend during the NFL Draft. This comes after a second set of photos were posted to social media showing the Patriots head coach and reporter Dianna Russini at a dimly-lit bar.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six that the photos were taken at Tribeca Tavern in New York City back in 2020. This comes after both were spotted in Arizona at the time of the NFL Annual Meetings at an adults-only resort.

"The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being. Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment," the Patriots wrote in a statement.

“We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend."

The first set of photos were taken late last month, where Vrabel and Russini, the now-former NFL reporter for The Athletic, were seen embracing and holding hands. Russini has since resigned from her position with The Athletic, which is owned by the New York Times.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vrabel's Updated Comments To ESPN:

Before the NFL Draft kicked off, Vrabel spoke with ESPN's Mike Reiss about how he plans to enter counseling. He'll miss the third day of the draft, rounds four through seven, while he is with his family.

The Patriots are scheduled to have 11 draft picks in this weekend's draft, including eight on the third day.

"As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization, and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend," Vrabel said Wednesday night. "This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them."

Vrabel originally issued a statement when the first set of photos were published, calling it a "completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable."

Earlier this week, Vrabel spoke to the media for the first time since the photos were published, admitting he's had tough conversations with those close to him.

"I’ve had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, my family, the organization, coaches, the players," Vrabel said on April 21. "Those have been positive and productive. We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me, that starts with me. We never want our actions to negatively affect the team. We never want to be the cause of a distraction."

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