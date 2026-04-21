Mike Vrabel Praises Patriots' Position Of Need Ahead of NFL Draft

It's no surprise that the New England Patriots need an edge rusher this year's draft. After releasing Anfernee Jennings and seeing K'Lavon Chaisson sign a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders in free agency, there's a need for speed off the edge.

Sure, they brought in Dre'Mont Jones in free agent on a three-year contract, and are retaining Harold Landry and Elijah Ponder from last season. But there's a need to a slimmer frame to get off the edge and get after the quarterback, something that's plagued the Patriots in spurts last season.

Speaking to reporters this week, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about his thought on a very deep edge rusher class ahead of the NFL Draft on April 23.

"Good, I guess," Vrabel said. "I think that there's - at all different levels there's guys of all shapes and sizes. Some are a little older, some are a little younger," Vrabel said. "But I think there's guys that I like and that (outside linebackers coach Mike Smith) likes and that our scouts like throughout the draft."

If the Patriots decide to draft a pass rusher with their first round selection, there's several options to choose from. Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas, Clemson's TJ Parker, Missouri's Zion Young, UCF's Malachi Lawrence and Illinois' Gabe Jacas have all put together strong prospect profiles during the the last few months, and some have met with New England on pre-draft visits.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf agrees with the need for new faces on that side of the ball, telling reporters the team would like to add more speed.

The Patriots Will Certainly Draft A Defensive End

"I think that’s evident," Wolf said. "Dre’Mont and Harold and Elijah and some of the other guys we have, they all have their skill sets. We would like to get faster, Dre’Mont’s a guy who can play across the line, run games, he can sneaky beat you with speed but that’s probably not his bread and butter. So, that’s an area we’re looking to try to improve the depth on the roster."

Lawrence and Jacas both went on "Top 30" visits to Gillette Stadium this offseason, something the team takes seriously in their drafting process. What are these days like for the Patriots?

"You try to create a day that would look just like a regular season day," Vrabel explained. "We've tried to take it from the approach that's like hey, these are everybody that you're going to meet with,' so that you've seen this face in two hours when you walk into their office and you guys have a meeting or you do an install with your position coach, we just want to try to gage their authentic self. Want them to be genuine and try to picture them in our building a couple weeks from now."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!