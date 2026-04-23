Patriots' Mike Vrabel Reportedly Seeking Counseling, Will Miss Part of NFL Draft

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, in the wake of being photographed holding hands and embracing with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini at a resort in Arizona, won't be with the team during the third day of this weekend's NFL Draft. Instead, he told ESPN's Mike Reiss that he will be out of state seeking counseling.

"As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend," Vrabel told Reiss the night before the draft's first round. "This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.

"I have always wanted to lead by example and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result."

According to Reiss, the Patriots head coach will remain in contact with the team's front office -- including executive vice president Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden -- while he's away. The Patriots have 11 draft picks this weekend, including eight of them on the final day of the draft.

Vrabel Will Miss The Third Day Of The Draft

Vrabel addressed the media this week for the first time since the New York Post published photos of New England's head coach and Russini, who's since resigned from her job with the Athletic, holding hands at an adults-only resort in Sedona, Arizona. Vrabel, who has two sons with his wife Jen, told reporters that he's has "difficult" talks with various people, including his team.

Nov 10, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; ESPN radio sideline reporter Dianna Russini during the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams at Heinz Field. The Steelers defeated the Rams 17-12. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I've had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, with my family, the organization, the players, those have been positive and productive," Vrabel said. "We believe in order to be successful on and off the field that we have to make good decisions. That includes me, that starts with me. We never want our actions to negatively affect the team. We never want to be the cause of a distraction. Those are comments and questions that I've answered for the team, and with the team and we'll keep those private and to ourselves."

Vrabel later took questions pertaining to football after issuing his spoken statement, and declining to elaborate on follow-up questions about his off-the-field situation.

"I care deeply about this football team and I'm excited to coach them. I also know that I'm going to attack each day with humility and focus, and what I can promise you is that my family, this organization, the team, the staff, the coaches, everybody—our fans, most importantly—will get the best version of me going forward."

According to the Patriots, both Vrabel and Wolf are scheduled to speak to the media at some point this weekend.

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