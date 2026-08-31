Patriots Practice Squad Signing, Waiver Claim Tracker: Roster Coming Into Full Form

We have the New England Patriots' initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season, and now it's time to start adding some more depth to the team. After this weekend's cuts, teams across the league can begin signing players to their practice squads.

For players who don't get claimed on waivers, it's another shot for young players trying to stick around. Several players who were cut by New England this weekend, like running back Lan Larison and center Jacob Rizy, come into the day as prime candidates to re-sign.

The Patriots are allowed to sign 16 players to their practice squad. If they decide to sign an international player (like offensive tackle Lorenz Metz, who was released this weekend), they are able to have 17 players. Each player is granted three game day elevations to the active roster before being subject to waivers during the regular season.

"Some of these players that we move on from, we'll bring back on the practice squad," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said following the team's preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. "These guys, they gave us everything they had."

With that being said, here's the 2026 Patriots On SI practice squad tracker. We'll have all the latest updates, signings, rumors and news pertaining to the Patriots' practice squad heading into Week 1 of the NFL season. The Patriots could also be active on the waiver wire, something they did last year.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watches players warm up for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reported Waiver Claims:

The Patriots were awarded a pair of players off the waiver wire. With their 31st spot in the claim order, they added tight end Cameron Latu (Philadelphia Eagles) and linebacker Darius Muasau (New York Giants). Both players add depth to positions with thinner overall groups.

Latu played 15 games for the Eagles last year and was a former third round pick by the San Francisco 49ers back in 2023. Muasau is a former sixth round pick of the New York Giants back in 2024, and has played 18 career games as an off-ball linebacker.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots are releasing veteran linebacker K.J Britt to make room. They'll need to make one corresponding transaction to get the roster back to 53 players.

Additionally, cornerback Marcellas Dial — who the Patriots released this weekend — was claimed by the Miami Dolphins.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Cameron Latu (36) in a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reported Practice Squad Moves:

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are planning to sign veteran punter Mitch Wishnowsky to their practice squad. He is in the facility for a physical, and would likely be the punter in Week 1 should starter Bryce Baringer not be able to go. Baringer suffered a lower-body injury in the Patriots' second preseason game, and was replaced by Matt Haack one week later. Haack was released this weekend. (1/17)

According to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, the Patriots are signing veteran defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to their practice squad. Since arriving in New England four years ago, Pharms has spent time on the practice squad in 2022, 2023 and 2025. He's recorded two sacks in his career, both coming in 2024 — the one year where he was on the active roster all season. (2/17)

According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, the Patriots are signing offensive tackle Lorenz Metz. A native of Germany, he'll qualify for the team's International Pathway Program spot on the practice squad. Metz spent all summer working with the third-string offense after spending the end of last season on the practice squad. (3/17)

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