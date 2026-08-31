Projecting Patriots' Practice Squad Signings: Which Players Stick Around?

The New England Patriots officially cut their roster from 91 players to 53 on Sunday evening. With that, the team's next step is to fill out its practice squad after these players all clear waivers. After having the fourth waiver claim last year, it's unlikely that the Patriots are are active on the wire with the 31st claim.

Here are 17 players that I think will stick around in New England on the practice squad for various reason.

RB Lan Larison

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Lan Larison (34) runs after a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Larison looked to be tracking toward winning the Patriots' third running back job. However, when New England traded for Corey Kiner from the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Larison's role with the team went into jeopardy.

Even so, Larison ends back up on the practice squad after an impressive preseason, especially against the Philadelphia Eagles.

RB JaMycal Hasty

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots running back JaMycal Hasty (39) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns safety Zion Washington (34) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hasty was signed by the Patriots midway through training camp following injuries to Myles Montgomery and Terrell Jennings. The 29-year-old did not get a substantial amount of carries in the preseason, but his experience in the backfield and on special teams makes him a well-rounded candidate to bring back on the practice squad.

Additionally, Hasty has familiarity with New England. He has spent time in each of the past three seasons with the organization.

OT Lorenz Metz

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Lorenz Metz (72) looks on during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a member of the International Player Pathway Program, Metz does not count toward the 16 player practice squad limit. Therefore, the Patriots may as well keep him around as an extra body. The Germany native spent time with New England as a member of the practice squad during the majority of the team's playoff run last season.

OL James Hudson III

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Lorenz Metz (72) warms up with offensive tackle James Hudson III (51) before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Imagess | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Hudson struggled at times during the preseason, he provides valuable versatility as a practice squad player and depth piece. The 27-year-old rotated between playing tackle and guard throughout training camp. He also overlapped with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel with the Cleveland Browns in 2024.

C Jacob Rizy

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Jacob Rizy (64) runs onto the field to warm up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rizy started camp working as the Patriots' third center, but began working with the second-team after veteran Ben Brown suffered an injury. While he may have had a shot at making the 53-man roster, those hopes ultimately took a hit when New England signed interior offensive lineman Greg Van Roten.

Regardless, he should land back on the practice squad, in-part due to the fact he was ready to go when his number was called following Brown's injury.

TE Jack Westover

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jack Westover (37) runs after a catch against Cleveland Browns cornerback Tre Avery (11) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Westover was forced into a difficult situation last year, working as the Patriots' primary fullback despite previously having been a tight end. Now back at his natural position, the 27-year-old gets a nod on the practice squad as a reliable option for Vrabel and the rest of his coaching staff.

WR Kyle Dixon

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Dixon (83) catches a pass in front of Cleveland Browns defensive back Jeremiah McClendon (47) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although he appeared in just two games, Dixon shined in the preseason. The undrafted free agent from Culver-Stockton finished with 10 catches for 81 yards in the preseason. He also caught every target which came his way.

WR Cameron Dorner

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Cameron Dorner (88) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Dixon shined in the preseason games, Dorner shined in training camp. The North Texas product became a staple of the Patriots' third-team offense, consistently getting past defenders or making difficult catches. If New England's depth at receiver were any worse, Dorner may have gotten consideration for the 53-man roster.

DT Eric Gregory

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Eric Gregory (95) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gregory may have been one of the Patriots' best players on the field throughout the summer. While he could be claimed by another team, New England should keep his locker ready for if he doesn't. The 25-year-old was a waiver addition by the Patriots on cutdown day in 2025.

DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (98) in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pharms has become a staple of the Patriots' practice squad in years prior. He has been with the team since 2022, and once again finds himself in a similar situation. The 29-year-old looked competitive throughout the summer and could officiallly find his way back New England for the fifth year.

EDGE Bradyn Swinson

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Bradyn Swinson (43) in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swinson may have been the Patriots' biggest surprise cut on Sunday, with New England opting to keep seventh-round rookie Quintayvious Hutchins over him. Swinson found himself in similar shoes last season as a fifth-round pick. While he cleared waivers last year and came back to the Patriots' practice squad, it is yet to be seen whether or not he performed highly-enough in the preseason to warrant another team claiming him.

LB Chad Muma

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Chad Muma (49) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Muma looked to be the Patriots' third linebacker throughout the majority of training camp. However, a poor preseason ultimately stripped him of that role, moving him behind veteran K.J. Britt and rookies Namdi Obiazor and Khalil Jacobs. The 27-year-old has experience on both defense and special teams, and should stick around for the time being.

LB Riley Wilson

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Riley Wilson (51) on the sideline in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a crowded linebacker room, it was going to be an uphill battle for Wilson to make the 53-man roster. However, the undrafted free agent would fit perfectly on the practice squad. Throughout the preseason, he tallied 11 tackles (four solo).

CB Marcellas Dial Jr.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. (27) does a drill with wide receiver Nick DeGennaro (23) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafted by the Patriots in the sixth-round of the 2024 draft, Dial had flashed potential as a core specialist early on in his career. However, a torn ACL in 2025 ultimately derailed that progress. With his experience as a cornerback and specialist, Dial should end up back in New England on the practice squad for 2026.

S Peter Manuma

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Peter Manuma (34) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manuma was a late addition to the Patriots' 2026 undrafted free agent class, earning his roster spot after an impressive rookie minicamp tryout. Similarly to Wilson, it was going to be an uphill battle for Manuma to earn a 53-man roster spot due to New England having a crowded safety room. However, the 23-year-old flashed enough potential in the summer to earn a spot on the practice squad.

S John Saunders Jr.

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) scores a touchdown against New England Patriots safety John Saunders Jr. (23) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saunders made a push to earn a spot on the Patriots' 53-man roster, but ultimately fell short. The Patriots already had a competitive safety room throughout camp, which was strengthened when the team acquired Jaylen Reed from the Houston Texans in exchange for Kayshon Boutte. Saunders was a ballhawk throughout the summer, finishing with seven forced turnovers.

The former undrafted free agent spent time last year on the Dolphins' practice squad, plus the Patriots' acive roster and practice squad.

P Matt Haack

Nov 6, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts punter Matt Haack (6) punts the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Heading into his 10th season in the NFL, Haack was signed recently by the Patriots due to starter Bryce Baringer suffering an injury. With the severity of that injury still unreported, Haack should wind back up with New England's practice squad, with the possibility of being an early gameday elevation.

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