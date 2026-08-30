Patriots Officially Announce Initial 53-Man Roster: Here's The Full Squad

We're one step closer to real football officially returning. After a flurry of roster moves, along with a pair of surprise trades, the New England Patriots have gotten their 2026 roster down to 53 players.

This won't be the end, as the Patriots will begin to look at the waiver wire and see if there are any other additions that could join the squad shortly. Remember, the roster you'll see here is far from the roster you'll see take the field in Week 1.

Last season, Javon Baker made the initial 53-man roster, but was released soon after. Things can change in an instant.

For now, we have the first iteration of what this year's Patriots roster will look like. Here's how they stack up.

QB: Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton (3)

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks on in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing to report here. After playing in all three preseason games, rookie Behren Morton sticks around on the 53-man roster as the likely emergency third quarterback. This room felt pretty secure heading into the weekend to begin with.

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Corey Kiner, Reggie Gilliam - FB (4)

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) jogs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A little bit of a surprise, as the Patriots traded away a 2028 seventh round pick for Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Kiner. The team had four players competing for the third job (Jam Miller, Lan Larison, Hassan Haskins, JaMycal Hasty), and none of them ended up making the initial roster.

WR: A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III (6)

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) poses for a photo with Philadelphia Eagles staff member after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Patriots shipped off Kayshon Boutte to the Houston Texans, it was a safe bet that this group of six players would end up being the group. All four of the players cut at this position, including the trio of undrafted rookies in Nick DeGennaro, Cameron Dorner and Kyle Dixon, all could re-sign to the practice squad.

TE: Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin (3)

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, another position with no real surprises. Tanner Arkin, the undrafted blocking tight end out of Illinois, was one of the biggest risers this summer and beat out Jack Westover and C.J. Dippre for the job. It's a young room right now, but Hunter Henry's veteran savviness should steer the ship in the right direction.

OL: Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, Caleb Lomu, Ben Brown, Greg Van Roten, Dametrious Crownover, Walter Rouse (10)

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) looks on before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots end up going with three interior backups and two backup tackles. Caleb Lomu, New England's first round rookie, leads the pack that also includes recently-signed guard Greg Van Roten and newly-traded tackle Walter Rouse (who's in his third season after being drafted in the sixth round by the Minnesota Vikings). Dametrious Crownover sneaks onto the roster as second-year Marcus Bryant heads to IR, and veteran James Hudson was released.

DT: Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, Leonard Taylor III (5)

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) leaves the field after warming up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Behind Milton Williams, Christian Barmore and Cory Durden, there was a bit of a battle for the fourth spot. That goes to Joshua Farmer, who had some bright spots as a rookie last year. The team also kept Leonard Taylor III, while moving on from Eric Gregory, who was in the conversation for plugging the gaps as a pure nose tackle.

EDGE: Dre'Mont Jones, Gabe Jacas, Elijah Ponder, Quintayvious Hutchins (4)

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of bodies, it's a thin group. But the young core of Gabe Jacas, Eliijah Ponder and seventh round rookie Quintayvious Hutchins lead the way. Harold Landry — who hasn't practiced all year — will miss the first four games of the year after reverting to Reserve/PUP, and the team moved on from Bradyn Swinson at the deadline for the second year in a row.

LB: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, K.J. Britt, Khalil Jacobs, Namdi Obaizor (5)

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) reacts after defeating the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have defined this group the past week or so. Khalil Jacobs missed time with an injury, but sticks around because of the versatility he brings to the middle of the field. K.J. Britt — the physical free agent — rounds out this group, while veteran Chad Muma didn't make the cut.

CB: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods, Karon Prunty, Channing Canada (6)

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the more interesting conversations going into this weekend was which depth players would stick around. In the end, the Patriots roll with Charles Woods and Karon Prunty as their top backups, while undrafted rookie Channing Canada makes the team over vet Kindle Vildor.

S: Kevin Byard, Craig Woodson, Jaylen Reed, Dell Pettus (4)

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) runs out of the tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots traded for Jaylen Reed in the Boutte deal, essentially giving him the third spot on this depth chart. On the back-end, the Patriots roll with Dell Pettus in reserve, as he beats out both young John Saunders Jr. and Mike Brown for the final spot.

ST: Andy Borregales, Bryce Baringer, Julian Ashby (3)

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) looks on during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Patriots' final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, this group of three shouldn't come as much of a shock. Andy Borregales and Julian Ashby remain in their roles for the second-straight season, while the veteran Matt Haack — who looked good in the preseason finale — was released. He could return on the practice squad.

IR: OT Marcus Bryant (1)

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tackle Marcus Bryant (52) is helped off the field with an injury with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL allows just two players to be placed on IR immediately at the deadline, and both players will miss at least four games. They don't count towards the 53-man roster, and the Patriots are allowed to place more players on this list throughout the year. Both Marcus Bryant and NAME got banged up earlier in the preseason, and there will need to be corresponding roster moves to make room for them once they get healthy.

Reserve/PUP: EDGE Harold Landry (1)

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We haven't seen Harold Landry strap on the pads once this year as he works his way back from a knee injury last year. Because of his placement on this list, he'll be required to sit out for at least four games. The earliest he can return would be Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Reserve/NFI: S Brenden Schooler (1)

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) takes the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brenden Schooler, like Landry, hasn't practiced once during training camp with an undisclosed injury. The special teams captain will be a big piece of what the Patriots want to do in the kicking game once he returns, but he'll also miss the first four games of the season. His status on the NFI list doesn't count towards the Patriots' 53-man roster.

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