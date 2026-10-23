Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Details 'Momentum' Last-Second TD Scamper

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears had just scored, with Luther Burden weaving his way into the end zone. They were up 20-7 over the New England Patriots and looked like they might run away with the game at halftime.

And yet, in a blink of an eye, the Patriots stormed into the locker room trailing by just one possession.

How?

After hitting A.J. Brown on an 18-yard in cut, the Patriots quickly called a timeout with three seconds left. Then, lining up in a Hail Mary-like formation (three receivers spread out wide to one side), Drake Maye checked it down to Rhamondre Stevenson out of the backfield.

Brown came across the field to help clear out room for Stevenson, who'd use a big block from DeMario Douglas to pick up what turned into a 48-yard touchdown run to close the first half.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON‼️



📺 Prime Video pic.twitter.com/heXDiTFnzW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 23, 2026

How Stevenson Saw That Play Unfold:

It was a play that's been in the Patriots' back pocket for the last few seasons.

"I was just trying to make a play, put my team in a position to swing the game a little bit as much as we can," Stevenson said after the Patriots' 30-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday Night Football.

"We've been working on that play for a long time and came in handy today. Executed on that play, so felt good to do that."

What was Stevenson's mindset during the play?

"Score. Score," he said. "I felt like it brought us some momentum. Felt like it brought us some momentum, but obviously, not enough, you know? We didn't come out with the win."

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) scores a touchdown against Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Game Wasn't Successful Against Chicago

That play was part of Stevenson's career-high 93 yards through the air, the most on the team. The running game wasn't really working for the Patriots all night, but Stevenson was able to impact the game through the air.

"Just trying to give us a chance to go down and run. And I think it’s hard when those things, I kind of had a feeling they were going to come after me and blitz," Maye said on the play. "So when it leaves, we get five out in the pattern and they bring five. We got really five, four blockers, and Mondre with the ball, and they got six defenders, and it all takes one cut. So that was pretty cool. How you draw it up. That’s how we drew it up all. We’ve been practicing that play since OTAs. So, it definitely brought us some life at halftime, and then just didn’t really swing for us in the fourth quarter."

As a runner, Stevenson carried the ball six times for 22 yards. It wasn't much better for the other running backs on the roster either. TreVeyon Henderson was rarely used (three carried, nine yards), while Corey Kiner (four carries, 13 yards) appeared to be second-in-command for most of the first half.

"We didn't run the ball well enough, but moved it however we needed to move it, which sometimes you're going to have days like that," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "I though we'd be able to run it a little better. We didn't. ... We'd like to run the ball a little better, but it didn't happen tonight."

Stevenson has been on some really good Patriots teams and some really bad Patriots team. That play, although it didn't spark a comeback on Thursday, could be a sign that there's something below the surface for this year's group that's ready to come out.

"We know this team's gonna fight," he said. "We got some relentless people in this locker room. That's great, that's great. We just gotta come out and win games though, that's the main thing. We just gotta watch the film and see what we did well. We had shots to win the game. Bunch of credit to them, that's a great team. But we had shots to win the game, I think."

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