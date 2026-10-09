Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Gives Positive Update on Playing Status

FOXBORO — Late in the New England Patriots' 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills, Rhamondre Stevenson got banged up and would exit the game on the final drive. Stevenson would be a limited participant throughout practice the week following, another injury the Patriots wouldn't be able to afford.

So as the team looks ahead to the challenge of the Las Vegas Raiders, Stevenson gave reporters a positive update for if he'll suit up or not.

"Feeling great. Ready to go," Stevenson told reporters in front of his locker on Friday. "I just got rolled up on. It was really just a little scare I had. Just really making sure I was good, honestly."

The Patriots officially listed Stevenson as questionable with a knee injury, one of seven players to enter the game with a questionable designation. But Stevenson has his sights set on playing. He's been solid — not mind-blowing — four games into the season (44 carries, 163 yards, one touchdown), but his hard running style helps set up the rest of the Patriots offense looking to stack positive weeks together.

"I've just been recovering during days like (where I'm limited). Got on the field, I ran," he said. "Ran around yesterday, and I was full go today, so I'm feeling good."

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Vrabel didn't rule out the possibility of Stevenson playing against the Raiders — "Not out yet. Not out as of yet," the head coach said at his weekly Friday availability.

Running Game Can Get Going This Week

Stevenson says that there's a heavy emphasis every week on the run game, but this week can be critical considering some of the injuries to the wide receiver room. Mack Hollins was ruled out with a calf injury he suffered in Week 4.

But it's a tough challenge against a Raiders front that includes both edge rusher Maxx Crosby and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

"Staying on the field as long as we can, keeping our defense off the field, staying ahead of the sticks," Stevenson said. "That's gonna be key."

If Stevenson wouldn't be able to go, that will mean a larger dose of snaps for TreVeyon Henderson and Corey Kiner (with a potential practice squad elevation for Lan Larison, who was elevated back in Week 1). And while nothing is set in stone just yet, it feels like it's safe to assume Stevenson will remain in the starting lineup.

"Obviously we haven't arrived yet, still a ton of work to be done," Stevenson admitted. "But I think we've progressed a little bit in that area last week out there."

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