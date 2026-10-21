Patriots vs. Bears Odds Shift Towards Chicago, Caleb Williams Ahead of Thursday Night Football in Week 7

Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season kicks off with an exciting Thursday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots, two teams that are 4-2 through the first six weeks of the campaign.

Caleb Williams and the Bears are favored at home on in this matchup, and the odds for this interconference clash have moved towards Chicago as kickoff approaches. The Bears opened as 2.5-point favorites at home on Sunday night, but the line has since moved at DraftKings Sportsbook to Chicago -3 (-102 to cover) with less than 48 hours until kickoff.

This is a pretty notable move, especially since the lookahead line before Week 6 started had the Bears as just 1.5-point favorites in this game. Chicago turned in a strong performance (and covered) in a win over Atlanta in Week 6, and Williams looked like his usual self in a return from a hamstring injury.

The star quarterback completed 30 of his 36 pass attempts for 305 yards and a score, and the Bears defense (top-10 in the league in EPA/Play) held the Falcons in check until garbage time.

Chicago's performance and the litany of injuries that the Patriots are dealing with likely have caused the move in this line. New England is coming off a third win in a row when it knocked off the New York Jets in Week 6, but Romeo Doubs is now on injured reserve and just about every New England offensive lineman is dealing with an injury.

That's a major concern for Drake Maye and Co., especially since the offensive line doomed the Patriots in the Super Bowl last season. If New England remains without several starters up front, it may be tough for Maye to pull off an upset on the road.

Even with the latest odds movement, DraftKings is reporting that 51 percent of the moneyline bets and 49 percent of the spread bets in this game are on the Patriots. New England started the season slow, but it has knocked off Buffalo, Las Vegas and New York in consecutive weeks to make a push for the top spot in the AFC East.

The SI Betting team will have game picks, props and more for this matchup on Thursday, and SI Betting's Iain MacMillan already made his best bet for Thursday's game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game throughout the NFL season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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