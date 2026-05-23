Patriots Ticket Prices: Most Expensive Games At Gillette Stadium in 2026

Time to break open those wallets, New England Patriots fans.

For the second time in four seasons, and the third time since 2008, the Patriots are raising the prices of tickets for home games this year. Coming off of a successful season -- which ended in the team's record-setting 12th trip to the Super Bowl, it will now be a little more expensive to see the defending AFC champions play at Gillette Stadium this season.

But by how much are ticket prices increasing?

According to a report from the Boston Herald earlier this offseason, the Patriots are roughly raising their ticket prices 7% from what they were last season. The last time the Patriots increased their ticket prices was back in 2023.

Before last season, The Athletic found that New England had the 12th most expensive home tickets across the NFL. Those tickets averaged around $260 a pop, and the Philadelphia Eagles' $475 tickets were the highest before 2025.

May 7, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses the media at a press conference on the game field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

Average Ticket Price Per Home Game:

The Patriots have eight home games this season during the regular season, and two in the preseason.

According to Ticketmaster -- the official ticket provider of the team -- the cheapest tickets for two for each of the Patriots' eight homes games are:

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Fans pose for a photo before an AFC Divisional Round game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Week 2 vs Pittsburgh Steelers -- $473.36

Week 5 vs Las Vegas Raiders -- $309.88

Week 6 vs New York Jets -- $228.48

Week 9 vs Green Bay Packers -- $544.12

Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills -- $307.44

Week 14 vs Minnesota Vikings -- $226.92

Week 17 vs Denver Broncos -- $232.28

Week 18 vs Miami Dolphins -- $156.48

The two preseason games remain much cheaper, with the lowest prices hovering at $60 for the team's game against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 13, and $76 for their date with the Eagles on Aug. 22.

What Does Price Increase Really Mean?

Certain parts of Gillette Stadium will see higher ticket price spikes than others. According to the Boston Herald, most of the seats in the stadium will see a price hike of just under 10%. Under 15% of those tickets will go higher than the listed price. Those seats will be found in the first seven rows of the lower bowl, as well as midfield sections of the upper 300-level seats.

But just because prices may be going up doesn't mean that parking is too.

The Patriots remain the only team in the NFL to offer free parking and incentives for those driving to the game. Certain parking lots along Route 1 are free to park in, and fans are able to receive gift cards/vouchers as well. These delayed-release parking lots are aimed at slowing down traffic congestion out of Foxboro after games.

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