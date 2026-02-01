Patriots Host Super Bowl Send Off Rally At Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. --- Fans braved the wind and unbearably cold temperatures to help send the New England Patriots off to Super Bowl LX in style. The team's Super Bowl Send Off rally kicked off at Gillette Stadium, now a tradition for the Patriots before they head off to the Super Bowl every year they make it.

Numerous former Patriots, including Matt Light, Rob Ninkovich, Patrick Chung, Dan Koppen and Scott Zolak, were all in attendance to pump the crowd up, many of whom were lined up at the gates for a solid hour before the event began.

After a pre-show performance by The Dropkick Murphys -- where they changed the lyrics of "The Boys Are Back" to "The Pats Are Back" -- Patriots fans were treated to guest after guest to give this current team words of wisdom heading into the Super Bowl.

"I can tell you this much, 25 years ago when I was standing right here for this send off rally, we didn't have production value," Light said. "I don't think we had a DJ, give it up for the DJ! Yeah baby! We didn't have all this, but what we did have was something I feel like this team has an abundance of, and that's a respect for one another, a love for this game. They've worked so hard. I would tell them this: keep doing what you've done to get to this point and soak it in and love every minute of it -- for your families, for your legacy, for the work that you've put into it. Don't take it for granted, soak it all in."

"I Just Want To Thank You Guys"

Ninkovich, a member of that Super Bowl XLIX that won the team's fourth title eleven years ago to the day, also made sure to reiterate that it's just another game.

"Everything steps up a notch in the playoffs. Every week is more important," Ninkovich said. "So it just comes down to who makes the least amount of mistakes. If you can go out there and play a really clean football game, take care of the football, you're going to put yourself in a good position to win."

Highlights from all of the Patriots' postseason wins were shown on the big video board, and a fan from Dighton, Mass., won two tickets to the Super Bowl. The stadium, where fans were allowed onto the field and into the lower bowl of seats, was already loud.

Jonathan Kraft was adamant that the cameras get on this fan. The place loves him. https://t.co/8mmBUhmr6V — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) February 1, 2026

When Chung, who was on three Super Bowl teams, was on stage, he asked Patriots fans a question they'd love to know the answer to in exactly one week: "We gon' get this thing right?"

It wasn't until the coaches and players came on stage to speak that it got really loud for a morning in freezing temperatures.

"Every week we played here, it got better and better and better," head coach Mike Vrabel said to the rowdy crowd. "That last game that we played against the Texans, unreal. ... A coach is only as good as his players, I promise you that. I know that for a fact. And a big part of our success is our players, especially our quarterback Drake Maye."

With New England fans raining down "MVP" chants, Maye addressed the crowd -- hoping to bring something back from their trip to help continue to the celebrations.

Gillette Stadium is prepped for the New England Patriots Super Bowl Send Off Rally. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

"First off, man, I just want to thank you guys. You guys have been great all season," Maye said. "We wouldn't be here without you guys. What a journey, and we still have work left to do. Shoutout to these guys, love you guys. Celebrate when we get back. Go Pats, baby!"

Other players, like wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, and defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, grabbed the mic to pump up the crowd. Two of the team's season-long mantras -- "We All We Got, We All We Need" and "Warriors, Come Out To Play" -- were uttered quite often in the process.

The offensive line rung the bell, and Morgan Moses and Garrett Bradbury loved it. pic.twitter.com/o0u4coAYJr — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) February 1, 2026

The festivities closed with members of the offensive line standing atop the Gillette Stadium lighthouse to ring the "Keeper of the Light" bell. Right guard Mike Onwenu took a few good swings at it, much to the delight of right tackle Morgan Moses and center Garrett Bradbury (who were both on the field with vice president of football operations and strategy John Streicher).

The Patriots then left the stadium following the event in packed buses en route to T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island, where they'll fly to California for Super Bowl LX.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!