Patriots Officially Reveal 2026 NFL Schedule

The New England Patriots 2026 NFL season has officially been set.

After more than a week of rampant speculation, as well as several informational leaks, the NFL has revealed the schedules of its 32 teams during a multiple-hour, primetime event on May 14. For the Patriots, the defense of both their division and conference titles came via a theme-park themed reveal video, which made quite the hit on social media.

New England will play eight home games, eight road games and one international contest (in which they will serve as the visiting team) during the 2026 regular season. The Pats will commence their season slate on Sept. 9 with a Super Bowl LX rematch against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots will return to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium for Week 2 when they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers for their home opener on Sept. 20. Lastly, the club will bring down the curtain on the regular season by hosting the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.

While the Patriots will host several formidable opponents this season — including an AFC Championship Game rematch with the Denver Broncos — the primary focus may be placed on their road schedule.

During the season, New England is set to log 27,950 travel miles — the fifth highest total in the NFL, per sports journalist Bill Speros — which includes the aforementioned trip to the Pacific Northwest to take on the defending Super Bowl champions. The Pats will also hop an international flight to Munich, Germany for a Week 10 showdown with the Detroit Lions.

As the NFL universe now marches toward the start of the upcoming season, here is a look at the New England Patriots 2026 regular season slate.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) holds the AFC Championship trophy while speaking to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2026 Season Schedule: New England Patriots

Preseason:

Thurs. Aug 13: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Sat. Aug. 22: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Thurs. Aug. 27 at Cleveland Browns

Regular Season:

Week 1: at Seattle Seahawks (Wed, Sept. 9, 8:20 p.m. ET — Season Opener)

Week 2: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Sun, Sept. 20, 1:00 p.m. ET — Home Opener)

Week 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sun, Sept. 27, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Week 4: at Buffalo Bills (Sun, Oct. 4, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Week 5: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Sun, Oct. 11, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Week 6: vs. New York Jets (Sun, Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Week 7: at Chicago Bears (Thu, Oct. 22, 8:15 p.m. ET — TNF)

Week 8: at Miami Dolphins (Sun, Nov. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 9: vs. Green Bay Packers (Sun, Nov. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 10: at Detroit Lions (Sun, Nov. 15, 9:30 a.m. ET — Munich, Germany)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: at Los Angeles Chargers (Sun, Nov. 29, 8:20 p.m. ET — SNF)

Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills (Sun, Dec. 6, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 14: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Thu, Dec. 10, 8:15 p.m. ET — TNF)

Week 15: at Kansas City Chiefs (Mon, Dec. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET — MNF)

Week 16: at New York Jets (Sun, Dec. 27, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos — TBD

Week 18: vs. Miami Dolphins — TBD

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