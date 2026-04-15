The Best Second-Round Draft Gems in Patriots History

The New England Patriots have found plenty of the stars during the first day of the NFL Draft in their long history. But just because you didn't hear your name called during the first round doesn't eliminate you from becoming a Patriots legend.

In fact, some of the players in New England's history were drafted in the second round. Whether it's led to induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Patriots Hall of Fame, or worthy candidacies for both of them, these players carved out historic careers with the Patriots. Here's some of the top picks.

1971 -- DE Julius Adams, 27th Overall

Oct 28, 1984; Foxboro, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Jets quarterback Pat Ryan (10) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive end Julius Adams (85) at Foxboro Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-Imagn Images | Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

The late, great Adams remains one of the biggest Patriots Hall of Fame snubs. He was named to the franchise's 50th Anniversary Team after a legendary career that spanned 16 seasons (1971-1985, 1987). He played in 206 career games with New England, good for fourth-most in franchise history (Tom Brady, Matthew Slater and Bruce Armstrong remain the top three).

As a rookie, Adams started 11 games and was named to the UPI All-Rookie Team. He finished his career with 79.5 sacks, second-most in franchise history. He'll likely be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame through the senior committe that convenes in 2027.

1974 -- LB Steve Nelson, 34th Overall

Sep 1980; Foxboro, MA, USA: FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots linebacker Steve Nelson (57) in action during the 1980 season at Foxboro Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-Imagn Images | Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

One of the few players with his jersey number retired, Nelson is arguably one of the best stand-up linebackers the Patriots have ever had. He was named a First Team All-Pro in 1980, and a Second Team All-Pro four years after that. The three-time Pro Bowler set an unofficial team record with 207 tackles in that 1984 season (tackles weren't officially recorded as stats that year).

Nelson retired in 1987 after a career where he was named to the team's All-1970s, All-1980s, 35th Anniversary and 50th Anniversary Teams. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1993 and remains one of the toughest players in franchise history.

1982 -- LB Andre Tippett, 41st Overall

Jan 4, 1987; Denver, CO, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots linebacker Andre Tippett (56) lines up at the line of scrimmage against the Denver Broncos during the 1986 AFC Divisional Playoff game at Mile High Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 22-17. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

The only reason why Nelson isn't the best linebacker in New England history is because Tippett exists. Drafted out of Iowa, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer set the tone off the edge of the defense. His 100 career sacks has remained a franchise best since he hung his cleats up in 1993. The four-time All-Pro's No. 56 isn't officially retired, but it hasn't been worn since.

Tippett was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 1999, and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2021. Since 2007, Tippett has remained with the team as their executive director of community affairs.

1999 -- RB Kevin Faulk, 46th Overall

August 26, 2005; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kevin Faulk #33 of the New England Patriots carries the ball as Login Mankins #70 of the New England Patriots blocks during the second quarter as Mike Hawkins #27 Green Bay Packers defends at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2005 Jeff Hanisch | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

One of the most beloved players of the 21st century, Faulk turned a good career at LSU into a great one in the NFL. A key piece of three championship offenses as a dual-threat running back and a kick returned, Faulk compiled 7,308 total yards of offense during his 13-year career. Faulk was named to the Patriots' All-Dynasty Team, as well as their All-2000s Team.

Faulk was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2016 in a memorable ceremony where he showed off his three Super Bowl rings. He remains the franchise record holder for all-purpose yards (12,349) and kick return yards (4,098).

2001 -- OT Matt Light, 48th Overall

December 11, 2011; Landover, MD, USA; New England Patriots tackle Matt Light (72) blocks Washington Redskins outside linebacker Brian Orakpo (98) at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Two seasons after the Patriots drafted Faulk, they turned in the draft card for Light -- the Purdue lineman who became one of the greatest tackles in franchise history. Protecting Tom Brady's blindside until his retirement in 2011, Light was named to three Pro Bowls, as well as a 2007 First Team All-Pro.

He played in 155 career games in New England, starting 153 of those. Often seen as an animated character, Light earned his red jacket for Patriots immortality in 2018. He was named to the Patriots' All-2000s Team, as well as their All-Dynasty Team.

2010 -- TE Rob Gronkowski, 53rd Overall

November 14, 2010; Pittsburgh,PA, USA: New England Patriots receiver Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his 3rd touchdown of the night against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 4th quarter at Heinz Field. New England won 39-26. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What more needs to be said about the greatest tight end in NFL history? One of two tight ends selected in this draft by New England (Aaron Hernandez was drafted 113th overall), Gronkowski broke onto the scene with a three-touchdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a rookie before scoring 18 times one season later.

"Gronk" remained a consistent part of New England's offense until he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season. He is fifth in Patriots history in receptions (521), second in receiving yards (7,861), first in touchdowns (79) and was arguably the best offensive weapon on two Super Bowl winning teams. Gronkowski is a shoo-in for the Patriots Hall of Fame, and was named a finalist for this year's induction class.

These six aren't the only Patriots who carved out successful careers after being drafted where they were. Other second rounders that played key roles in New England include running back Tony Collins (1981), linebacker Ted Johnson (1995), safety Lawyer Milloy (1996), wide receiver Deion Branch (2002), offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer (2009), safety Patrick Chung (2009) and running back Shane Vereen (2011).

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