Three Takeaways From Caleb Lomu's Introductory Patriots Press Conference

The New England Patriots have officially welcomed offensive tackle Caleb Lomu to the franchise, as the offensive tackle arrived at Gillette Stadium for his introductory press conference.

The first-round selection — taken by New England with the 28th overall pick — was given a No. 1 jersey by owner Robert Kraft, while also wearing a Patriots hat.

The 21-year-old had never been to New England before and now projects to be a key part of the Patriots' growth and development over the next few seasons.

At his introductory press conference, the offensive lineman met with members of the media to give his first impressions on New England and about his thoughts of joining the team. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the rookie.

1. Willing To Play Wherever Along OL

Lomu enters a New England depth chart that has plenty of talent at tackle, including Will Campbell, Morgan Moses and James Hudson. Naturally, the key question of where he's going to fit in was asked.

“I just feel myself as a tackle, just in general, left or right side," he said. "Just having to play left in college, and that's kind of what I got comfortable to just playing those three years [was] left tackle at Utah.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"My first year there, I was kind of a swing tackle, and so now [I] feel comfortable at left, but also I’ve been working at right these past couple months, so feel just as good on the right side as well," Lomu continued. "So either tackle position I'm happy to play and feel comfortable playing."

Lomu also clarified he's willing to play any position to see playing time — even guard.

“Any position that they need me at, I'm willing to play, and would love to play … any position that I can contribute to help the team, I'm going to do that. So just to get on the field and get some playing time, that's the goal," Lomu said. "And whatever position that they need me to play, to be able to get on the field, [I’ll play].”

2. Already Building Relationship With Mike Vrabel, Teammates

Head coach Mike Vrabel has been known for building a buzzing energy throughout the locker room during his first year on the job. While Lomu hasn't experienced it yet, he's excited for that to come.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“With coach Vrabel, it's been amazing," Lomu said. "The energy that that guy brings to this team, you can kind of just feel it. I haven't been here yet, but I can already feel it, and they can see it just out on the field. The energy that he brings, that's what you want, and the head coach is what you want for a team. That's why I believe they went so far last year. So everything's been awesome with him.”

Lomu also said that he is already focused on building a relationship with his offensive line teammates, especially last year's first rounder in Campbell.

“Him and a few other guys texted me right after I got drafted, sent me just a welcoming text, and then also I’ve been able to do some meetings with them online," Lomu said. "(I) haven't met any of them yet in person, so excited for that opportunity, but was able to text them and then just talk over Zoom."

3. Adjusting To New England Region

Lomu (who is an Arizona native) had never been to New England before today. He mentioned how he's excited to explore the area. He also said he's excited to embrace everything that comes with being a Patriot.

“As soon as I got that call, the whole surreal feeling of draft night and all that didn't really sink in until that next morning, when I woke up and really processed it," Lomu said. "That whole night was kind of a blur. But, got the all the emotions of that night, and laid in bed that night, woke up the next morning, then it really settled in. I was a Patriot, and it all hit me all at once.

"So leading up to that moment (until) now, It's all been excitement, just ready to get here," he continued. "Finally be here. Meet everyone, meet all the great people, coaches, players, and so it's been all positive."

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