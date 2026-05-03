Patriots Post-Draft Mailbag: Concern Surrounding Caleb Lomu?

With the images of the 2026 NFL Draft beginning to disappear from their rear view, the New England Patriots are once again taking stock of their roster for the upcoming season.

The Patriots added nine new draftees into the Foxborough fold, headlined by the selection of Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu with pick 28 in the first round. In total, the Pats helped to bolster their offensive line, edge rush, secondary and more during the three-day drafting period.

With the team shifting focus to its offseason workout program, Patriots On SI is proud to once again open its mailbag to answer some of the most pressing questions surrounding the 2026 New England Patriots.

Did Caleb Lomu really have issues with his “football wiring“ in college and how can he improve his run-blocking abilities?

From: BradyBoy12 (@Bradyboy1227854 on X)

Great questions, as always. While Lomu certainly has his share of improvements to make at a pro level, there is much to like about his chances of being an immediate contributor along New England’s offensive line. The concerns surrounding his “wiring” — most recently reiterated by NBC Sports Phil Perry during a recent episode of the Patriots Daily Podcast — were, indeed, existent througout the pre-draft process.

In short, some scouts were hoping to see a bit more competitiveness and even nastiness from a future NFL starting left tackle. However, Lomu’s athleticism and on-field talent outweighed the anxieties regarding his either his aptitude or engagement. From my understanding, those inside the Patriots organization believe that these matters are fixable through coaching.

As for improving his run-blocking, Lomu would benefit from adding some physical strength, which will allow him to finish his blocks on a more consistent basis. When aligning as a protector, the Utah product has routinely demonstrated impressive balance — due largely in part to his quick feet, formidable framing and firm hand placement.

When blocking for the run, Lomu has the athleticism to cut off the back side and reach the front. Again, with solid coaching and added muscle, the Pats’ first-rounder should live up to the hype in short order.

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) celebrates his sack on Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Patriots are not getting a lot of love for their Draft. But is that fair, if you consider the holes that they hopefully covered during free agency? What, if anything, should they have done differently?

From: Henning K. Andersen (@henningadk.eurosky.social on BlueSky)

Great question, Henning. Although New England is collectively receiving more praise than criticism for its 2026 Draft haul, the sentiments surrounding the team’s performance remain tepid. Of the Patriots’ nine draftees, none are currently projecting as Week 1 starters. In fact, only Lomu, edge rusher Gabe Jacas and tight end Eli Raridon are likely to see significant snaps in 2026. Perhaps Patriots Nation was hoping for a bit more buzz surrounding this year’s rookie class.

Still, New England’s ability to draft for the future serves more as a compliment to their roster building than as an indictment of its newly-drafted players. For example, the free agent addition of veteran left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker via free agency helped pave the way for the Pats to select Lomu as a swing tackle with starter potential. The same could be said for second-round Jacas, who will benefit from the presence of free agent signee Dre’Mont Jones.

While the club may have benefited from adding additional veteran help along the defensive line as well as safety, New England’s roster is presently devoid of glaring holes on their roster — a claim they have not been able to make for the past few seasons.

Do you think DeMario Douglas will stay on the team or be traded?

From: Daphni (@daphrine.bsky.social on BlueSky)

Thanks for the great question, Daphni. “Pop” Douglas has been embroiled in roster uncertainty rumors for much of the offseason to date. Following the signing of Romeo Doubs, as well the expected acquisition of All-Pro A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles, Pats fans continue to question the identity of the “odd man out” in the receivers room. While I fully expect there to be a thinning of the group, I do not believe that Douglas will be on the cutting room floor when all is said and done.

Douglas’ tenacity and experience in the system continue to make him an important asset for New England. His height won't win over a lot of people, but he's become a valuable player in this offense with his shiftiness and speed. In the final analysis, I believe that they will find a way to keep him in Foxborough.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) runs for a touchdown after a catch in the first quarter in an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Why was Cashius Howell of Texas A&M not selected by the Patriots in the first round?

From: Jennifer Streeter (@JennyStreeter3 on X)

Excellent question, Jenny. While I am not surprised that Howell would be a sentimental favorite of yours — given your status as an Aggies’ alumnus — your desire to add Howell to New England’s defensive front is valid. The Pats’ pass rush struggled mightily down the stretch in 2025 — ranking 19th in the league in pass-rush win rate during the regular season. Those issues continued into the playoffs, where they notably labored to put pressure on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in their 29-13 loss in Super Bowl LX. With Howell potentially added, I believe that their fate was likely to dramatically improve.

Instead, Howell heads to Cincinnati, where he should thrive in the Bengals’ system. During his time at Texas A&M, the 6-foot-2, 248-pound edge rusher showed quickness off the edge, along with an ability to confuse opposing blockers with different pass-rush moves. In fact, his style has drawn comparisons to Patriots’ veteran Harold Landry — his would-be teammate in New England, had they selected him. Most importantly, Howell is pro-level ready when it comes to pursuing the quarterback, having collected 11.5 sacks this past season and 27 career sacks as an Aggie.

In short, the Patriots believed that their first-rounder would best be spent to improve their offensive line. Given the Pats clear need at the position, as well as the struggles they experienced for much of the season, selecting Lomu should help provide much-needed for quarterback Drake Maye. As for the defense, New England selected Jacas, who will add persistence and athleticism to the edge. Whether they would have been better suited by doing so with Howell will remain a matter of conjecture throughout the regular season.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!