What TE Hunter Henry's Contract Extension Means for Patriots

FOXBORO --- An anchor to the New England Patriots' offense is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Heading into what would have been the final year of his contract, the Patriots have signed tight end Hunter Henry to a two-year extension. The deal reportedly is reportedly worth up to $20 million with a base value of $16 million and $14.2 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Terms update: Patriots TE Hunter Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million extension worth up to $20 million and includes $14.5 million guaranteed and a $4.2 million signing bonus. https://t.co/3Tw2gyrVKU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2026

The Patriots locked in a deal with one of their veteran talents who has played a major role in the team's rebound from back-to-back four win seasons to last year's Super Bowl appearance.

Henry Likely To Finish Career In New England

After an impressive start to his career with the Chargers, Henry was signed by the Patriots in 2021 to a three-year deal worth $37.5 million. In his first season in New England, he tallied 50 receptions for over 600 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns.

He continued to be a consistent target for Patriots quarterbacks in the following seasons, and was rewarded in 2024 with a three-year contract worth $27 million. Last season, he totaled a career-high 768 receiving yards and has once again earned a big-money contract.

Now heading into his 11th season in the NFL (sixth in New England), Henry's contract is set to expire following his age-34 season. With the high-demand of the tight end position, this may be the final payday of his NFL playing career.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake Maye's Safety Blanket Here To Stay

Franchise quarterbacks are hard to come by in the NFL, but the Patriots have found one in Drake Maye. His success early throughout the first two years of his career has been aided by Henry.

In Maye's 2024 rookie season, Henry was the team's leader in receptions and receiving yards. Last season, he was the second-leading pass catcher. As a go-to target for a young quarterback, Henry provides significant value to New England's offense.

Drake Maye ➡️ Hunter Henry.



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/TioAvJ5rC8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 28, 2025

Henry has provided the Patriots with consistent on-field production as a pass catcher, and off the field as a beloved veteran in the locker room.

Veteran Presence Retained

In an organization which has preached the importance of leadership, keeping Henry around felt like a must-do. He has been voted a team captain in each of the past three seasons. His presence has been pivotal to recent additions in New England.

"I got a hell of a vet in (the tight end) room," 2026 free agency addition Julian Hill said in May. "Hunter Henry is a hell of a guy. I've been working with him. He's been helping me so much in the past game."

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) tries to pump-up fans during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Eli Raridon shared a similar sentiment in June.

"Coming in here and seeing guys like Hunter Henry, you know, he's a vet," Raridon said. "He does things great. His details, techniques, fundamentals are on point, and I have a long way to get there...I'm really grateful for him. He's been great to me."

With his extension, Henry is now set to continue leading the Patriots' locker room for the next three seasons.

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