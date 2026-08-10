Patriots, TE Hunter Henry Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

Earlier in the summer, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the possibility of extending Hunter Henry. The veteran tight end was entering a contract season and coming off a career season.

"So we're not gonna start there," Vrabel said. "But the more that I can be around Hunter Henry, the better because (he’s) been a great football player. He's a great leader for us. A very consistent player."

Well, the Patriots have made a move to keep Henry around, reportedly agreeing to terms on a two-year contract extension through the 2028 season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is for $16 million and is worth up to $20 million. It also includes $14.5 million guaranteed and has a $4.2 million signing bonus.

Henry originally signed with the Patriots in free agency on a three-year, $37.5 million contract ahead of the 2021 season, and is now on his third deal with the team. He is the last player remaining from that rich 2021 free agency signing class, while also becoming a key contributor in the process.

That first season, Henry recorded 50 catches for 603 yards and nine touchdowns to help rookie quarterback Mac Jones settle in and make the postseason. Since then, he's remained a steady security blanket in New England at the tight end position -- a spot the team struggled with filling after Rob Gronkowski's departure at the end of the 2018 season.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA;New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"This is a place that I've grown a lot," Henry said in July. "The hard years, the good years. This is a place that means a lot to me. I'm focused on this year."

Henry Has Been A Rock At TE

Henry has been a mainstay during coaching changes, and this is his third contract signed under a different head coach. Before the 2024 season, after Jerod Mayo had gotten hired, Henry inked a three-year extension worth $27 million.

Last year, Henry recorded 69 catches, 880 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 21 games, while also being named a captain for the fourth time in his career. He was a go-to for Drake Maye in the red zone and is expected to lead a younger tight end room this season with rookies Eli Raridon and Tanner Arkin set to contribute in their first seasons.

Henry and the Patriots will have their 13th training camp practice of the summer at 10:15 a.m, and the tight end is scheduled to speak to the media after.

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