Updated Patriots 53-Man Roster Projections 2.0: RB, TE Taking Shape

The New England Patriots are on their second off day of the summer, and after seven practices, I think it's time for another 53-man roster prediction.

I made one of these before camp kicked off last week, and not much has changed. The core group of players remains in tact, but because we've gotten some impressive showings on the field, I decided to make some changes to the depth parts of the roster.

A few rookies have gotten larger roles with pads on, and they'll be happy to see where they landed on this roster prediction. If I was given the duties of making the Patriots' 2026 roster at this moment, here's how it would turn out.

NOTE: You can read the pre-training camp prediction here.

QB: Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton (3)

I had all three of these quarterbacks on my original one, and not much will change. All three of them have looked up to standard to open up camp, especially Maye, who's accuracy has been one of the major highlights this far.

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Lan Larison (3)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to camp, I had Terrell Jennings as the third running back. He's been on the non-football injury list so far, and Larison has taken the brunt of the RB3 snaps. He's been impressive as a receiver and could fill that role out of the backfield. Rookie Jam Miller isn't far behind.

FB: Reggie Gilliam (1)

Gilliam got a personal day earlier in the week, but there's not much competition for him at fullback. Pencil him in for 2026.

WR: A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III (6)

Despite his training camp highlights, I'm still of the belief that Kayshon Boutte doesn't play a game in a Patriots uniform this season. Instead, I think that the Patriots roll with the other six receivers that have gotten most of the playing time. Williams has spent time with the second unit, but the talent allows him to stick around for a second season.

TE: Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin (3)

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) delivers a puppy to its new family at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like running back, a veteran on an injury list comes up critical for tight ends. I would have assumed C.J. Dippre -- who's on the physically unable to perform list -- would be a nice fit for the blocking tight end role. He's out, so undrafted rookie Tanner Arkin is in. He's been camp's biggest riser, spending a lot of time with the starting offense in a myriad of roles.

OL: Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, Caleb Lomu, Dametrious Crownover, Ben Brown, Andrew Rupcich, James Hudson (10)

Last prediction, I had the Patriots keeping just nine offensive linemen. I've decided to up that by one and retain tackle James Hudson. The free agent signing has gotten some run with the 1s, which leads me to believe he'll be in line for a large role in the preseason.

DT: Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Leonard Taylor III, Joshua Farmer (5)

Same group of five defensive tackles I had in my previous one. Both Durden and Taylor have impressed me to kick off training camp, and they'll be called on a lot more than last year when the games start to matter.

EDGE: Harold Landry, Gabe Jacas, Dre'Mont Jones, Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson (5)

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) does a drill with tight end Hunter Henry (85) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar situation with the defensive line. All five of these players were in my 1.0 prediction. We've gotten a positive update on Jacas, who made his practice debut after signing his rookie contract. However, we've still yet to see Landry, who could end up starting the year missing some games due to injury.

LB: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, K.J. Britt, Chad Muma (4)

I really like how TCU rookie Namdi Obiazor is coming along, as is Missouri rookie Khalil Jacobs. Both of them feel like special teams fits, but will start their careers on the practice squad. For me, this group of four gives the Patriots more than enough as stand up linebackers.

CB: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods, Karon Prunty (5)

Some reworking on this front. I had Kindle Vildor and Marcellas Dial in my earlier predictions, but Vildor has seemingly been jumped by Woods on the depth chart. Woods -- who would replace Dial as a core special teamer -- has looked solid as the outside CB3, while Prunty just recorded an interception on Saturday.

S: Kevin Byard, Craig Woodson, Mike Brown, Dell Pettus, Brenden Schooler (5)

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Dell Pettus (24) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar outcome for safeties, where I'm keeping all five players. Entering camp, I was on the fence about Pettus' role on the team considering the Patriots brought in a similar player in Brown. He's impressed me on the defensive side of the ball, grabbing an interception off Maye in Saturday's practice.

K: Andy Borregales (1)

Borregales has looked good in camp, missing just two field goals to this point. He's been accurate when given the opportunity, and he's reaching distances of nearly 55 yards for some of his kicks.

P: Bryce Baringer (1)

After beating out two rookie tryout players earlier in the year, it's safe to say that Baringer's role in set in stone. He'll enter the year on an expiring contract, a good chance for him to bounce back from a shakier-than-usual postseason.

LS: Julian Ashby (1)

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots long snapper Julian Ashby (47) plays with a puppy before presenting it to its new adopted family at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was one low snap that Ashby had in camp so far that led to Borregales' missing a kick. Other than that, he's been smooth with the snapping operation entering his second season.

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